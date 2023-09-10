What Exactly Are Baby Shrimp And How Do You Avoid Overcooking Them?

Shrimp is such a funny food if you think about it. Not the taste, which we're actually quite fond of, but the name: Shrimp is synonymous with small or even tiny, and yet if you go shopping in the frozen seafood aisle at the supermarket you may find packages labeled colossal, jumbo, extra-large, large, and medium. Small-size shrimp aren't so easy to come by, though, and you may have to look even harder to dig up a package of the one kind of shrimp that's truly shrimpy: baby shrimp.

When it comes to shrimp, it's the plus sizes that are more popular (kind of the opposite of the fashion industry where single digits rule the runway). Jumbo shrimp are actually considered standard for recipes, much in the same way that large eggs are standard for baking. Baby shrimp, which are also known as salad shrimp or tiny shrimp, do have a price advantage, though, as they tend to be somewhat cheaper than the larger kind. What's more, they are much more likely to come already peeled and de-veined. That being said, they do have their disadvantages, chief among them the fact that anything so itty bitty can be extra tough not to overcook. We'll make like a marine shrimp and take a deep dive into this subject later, but the secret seems to be that baby shrimp barely need any cooking at all.