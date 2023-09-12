Halloween-Themed Booze Is Having A Moment At Trader Joe's

While most of these beverages can be enjoyed on their own, Trader Joe's website provides tips for food pairings and even some unique spooky recipes. When you head out for your next shopping trip, you'll be able to grab the new fall food items that will make a delicious pairing with your favorite seasonal alcohol. Since many of the pumpkin beers are slightly sweet, salty snacks like porkless snack rinds or seasonal cheeses can make a good match. The seasonal red wine pairs nicely with braised meats, pasta, and or even as an addition to sauces.

One major change for the returning Halloween-themed beers is that the beers and ciders will now be sold only in cans. In prior years, the beers had been sold in bottles, but the change was made for this season. There's also been a slight price increase, from $6.99 to $7.99 for the Howling Gourds six-pack. If you'd like some variety for your Halloween party, Trader Joe's has plenty of non-alcoholic fall-themed beverages that can be enjoyed on their own or as mixers. The popular spiced apple cider can be enjoyed on its own, both warm and cold. It's also great mixed with whisky and lemon for a fun riff on a hot toddy. No matter how you enjoy your Halloween booze, make sure to also enjoy a piece of your favorite Halloween candy.