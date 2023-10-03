The Best Eggs You'll Find At Fast Food Restaurants

Panera might not be the first place that comes to mind when talking about fast food, but it has become a staple in the fast-casual restaurant space. It began as a humble community bakery founded in the '80s and continued its trajectory with a focus on helping the community, treating the planet with respect, and welcoming customers with warmth and kindness. This philosophy shows in the food, as well. Panera's mission is to use the highest-quality ingredients while reducing environmental impact. Currently, the restaurant is in the process of transitioning to obtaining 100% of its eggs from cage-free sources.

When you order an egg sandwich from Panera, you're not getting a random egg mixture out of a bag — you're getting an egg that's freshly cracked and cooked to order. Panera's signature breakfast sandwiches, like a sausage, egg & cheese on asiago bagel or a chipotle chicken, egg & avocado on ciabatta, come with a freshly scrambled egg, but you can also request an egg that's fried or over easy.

When you go down the list of ingredients in the breakfast sandwiches (they're all transparently listed on Panera's website), it's obvious that the restaurant cares about using the best products for its menu items. It also has egg dishes you probably won't find at similar spots, like baked egg souffle. At Panera, you are guaranteed some of the best eggs around.