How To Make A Rice Dome In 3 Simple Steps

Just because you're eating at home doesn't mean you can't use some simple tricks to plate your food in elegant ways. We eat with our eyes first, after all, and paying attention to how your meal is presented can make you enjoy it much more, even if the food tastes exactly the same.

Rice is the perfect all-purpose starchy side for saucy foods — it provides a vehicle to ensure not a single drop of flavor from your main dish is left behind on the plate. But rice with curry (or rice and beans, or rice with a stir-fry) isn't always the prettiest plate of food. Often, it'll just look like a pile of grain with some brown slop on top. One great way to improve the appearance of your rice is to add some structure by packing it into a mold that gives it a pleasing shape. Although shaping your rice into a dome makes it appear like you put a bunch of extra effort into plating a gourmet meal, it only takes a few seconds to pull off. We'll show you how to do it, step-by-step.