Popular Blaze Pizza Menu Items Ranked Worst To Best

Blaze Pizza has been taking the fast casual world by storm. Since its creation in 2011, the chain has quickly expanded to over 340 restaurants. The expansion is not wholly surprising, as the masterminds behind this dominating pizza chain are Rick and Elise Wetzel, founders of Wetzel's Pretzels.

Blaze is poised as a craft alternative to traditional pizza franchises such as Domino's and Pizza Hut, with arguably an even quicker turnaround time. Each pizza is "fast fire'd," a stylized term they made up. The dome-shaped pizza ovens can range from anywhere between 600 to 900 degrees Fahrenheit, cooking the pizzas and the toppings quickly.

Blaze offers a truly astounding number of pizza options, ranging from pre-designed artisanal flavors to building anything you can imagine. Not only do they offer an array of toppings, but there are five different crust options that cover almost any dietary need, five sauces, and nine cheeses, and we haven't even gotten to the finishes yet. The menu only continues with desserts, salads, and cheesy bread.

We decided to put Blaze to the test. We tried an array of pizzas, choosing from the popular flavors in our area, as well as other items on the menu. To keep things fair, we ordered the pizzas exactly as they came.