Details About Buena Papa Fry Bar From Shark Tank

Without a doubt, plenty of restaurants have found success after "Shark Tank," whether or not they scored an investment on the show. One of the latest restaurants to seek such a deal is Buena Papa Fry Bar, which will appear in the show's 15th season.

Buena Papa started in Raleigh, North Carolina, in 2021, serving up Colombian-style gourmet fries. The restaurant has since opened a second Raleigh location and spots in Durham, North Carolina, and Miami, Florida. They also plan to open franchises in Wilmington, Chapel Hill, and Jacksonville and hope to expand nationwide.

Currently, the business is run by husband-and-wife duo James and Johanna Windon, with help from their three kids. The idea for Buena Papa was born during the COVID-19 lockdowns, when the family tried to make a Colombian dish but had to substitute fries for rice. Though, who doesn't love loaded fast food fries? Perhaps that's what makes it such a winning concept.