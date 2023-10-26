Chicken Parmentier Is The French Answer To Shepherd's Pie
Picture this: a golden-brown, crispy crust yielding to a luscious, savory filling beneath. Behold chicken Parmentier — a delectable, aromatic, mouthwatering dish that deserves a place on any dinner menu. With origins in French cuisine, it is often deemed a delightful alternative to classics like shepherd's pie and chicken pot pie.
Named after Antoine-Augustin Parmentier, a French pharmacist and nutritionist, the meal pays homage to the agricultural and culinary innovations of the 18th-century visionary. Parmentier was a staunch advocate of the potato and his work popularized the root vegetable in his native country as well as across Europe. Who knew that championing or merely loving a specific food could result in it bearing your moniker — just as eggs Benedict, beef Wellington, and bananas Foster got their names!
Traditional hachis Parmentier — which, despite the difference between cottage pie and shepherd's pie, bears similarities to both dishes — consists of ground meat. The meat is typically beef or lamb. Additionally, a medley of onions, tomatoes, carrots, cheese, and seasonings fill out the dish. Tradition then demands cooks top the whole thing with a glorious mashed potato coating. But why limit the joy of Parmentier to beef or lamb? Chicken Parmentier introduces succulent, tender poultry as the star of the show.
Chicken Parmentier is the ultimate comfort food
One of the most appealing qualities of chicken Parmentier is its sheer versatility. For instance, the filling can be infused with virtually any combination of vegetables, especially seasonal veggies such as peas, broccoli, eggplant, or leeks. Parmentier's openness to interpretation makes it a dish that truly suits any time of the year. During the summertime, you might opt for a fresh herb-infused mash to contrast the lightness of the chicken. Then, in the colder months, a rich, cheesy potato topping adds an extra layer of comfort to every forkful.
When it comes to heartwarming, soul-soothing grub, shepherd's pie, pot pie, and, of course, chicken Parmentier stand tall as a tasty triumvirate. Each boasts its own unique charm, with shepherd's pie (David Bowie's favorite, by the way) highlighting a variety of simple, earthy flavors, pot pie enveloping ingredients in a luscious cream sauce, and chicken Parmentier offering a sophisticated bite with juicy chicken and a velvety mashed potato topping. Whether you're looking for a delicious dinner option for your family or admittedly aiming to impress party guests, chicken Parmentier is a French-inspired creation that is sure to receive a resounding chef's kiss around the table.