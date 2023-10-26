Chicken Parmentier Is The French Answer To Shepherd's Pie

Picture this: a golden-brown, crispy crust yielding to a luscious, savory filling beneath. Behold chicken Parmentier — a delectable, aromatic, mouthwatering dish that deserves a place on any dinner menu. With origins in French cuisine, it is often deemed a delightful alternative to classics like shepherd's pie and chicken pot pie.

Named after Antoine-Augustin Parmentier, a French pharmacist and nutritionist, the meal pays homage to the agricultural and culinary innovations of the 18th-century visionary. Parmentier was a staunch advocate of the potato and his work popularized the root vegetable in his native country as well as across Europe. Who knew that championing or merely loving a specific food could result in it bearing your moniker — just as eggs Benedict, beef Wellington, and bananas Foster got their names!

Traditional hachis Parmentier — which, despite the difference between cottage pie and shepherd's pie, bears similarities to both dishes — consists of ground meat. The meat is typically beef or lamb. Additionally, a medley of onions, tomatoes, carrots, cheese, and seasonings fill out the dish. Tradition then demands cooks top the whole thing with a glorious mashed potato coating. But why limit the joy of Parmentier to beef or lamb? Chicken Parmentier introduces succulent, tender poultry as the star of the show.