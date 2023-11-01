Blue Moon Wants To Make Thanksgiving Taste Like Beer With New Seasoning

Thanksgiving is a time to test out new recipes and flavors for turkey and side dishes, but it's also a time for festive drinks. Of course, there are plenty of festive cocktails out there — like apple cider mocktails, for example — but sometimes you just want a tried-and-true beer. Depending on your guests' tastes and preferences, accommodating every person at your table can be nearly impossible, but Blue Moon is attempting to satisfy everyone's tastes with the launch of its new holiday seasonings. While these new products don't taste exactly like the well-known beer, the flavors are inspired by Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale.

Blue Moon's two new offerings are a Zesty seasoning and a Pie Pint seasoning. The former is meant for savory applications, such as adding more flavor to your turkey, and its blend contains notes of salty citrus, coriander, and hops. Of course, you can't enjoy a turkey dinner without dessert, and Blue Moon's pie pint seasoning is there for all your sweet dessert needs. Expect notes of fresh orange and coriander that you can use to make a perfect pie filling.