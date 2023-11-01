Cozy Apple Cider Beef Stew Is A Fruity Take On The Autumnal Soup

There are many mistakes you could make with beef stew, many of which still apply to this recipe. Since apple cider is likely to be an ingredient you haven't used in many savory dishes, one potential pitfall you'll want to avoid is using more than you're comfortable with. The original recipe calls for equal parts of beef broth and cider, but you might not enjoy the taste with this ratio. Start with half the original quantity of cider, let it simmer a bit, and then taste it to see if you like it. Remember: You can always add more, but you can't take the cider out once it's in there.

Another big mistake you could make is being afraid to experiment with the recipe and explore different ingredients. Using your leftover Martinelli's from Thanksgiving dinner is fine, but you could also try using your favorite hard cider in the stew as well. The long simmer is more than enough time for the ethanol to burn off, leaving you with soup that will have noticeably more complexity than if it were standard apple cider. As far as protein is concerned, you could also try subbing in bone-in chicken legs for nights when you aren't in the mood for red meat. If you do this, just be sure to also use chicken stock instead of beef stock and reduce the overall cooking time to keep the chicken from drying out.