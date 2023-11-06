Steakhouse Salads Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

Devoted carnivores may find it sacrilegious that anyone in a steakhouse setting would ever consider ordering a salad, much less make it the centerpiece of their dining experience. But even the best steak restaurants in the U.S. know there's a market for lush, leafy options designed to please a broader clientele. Having a solid salad selection can even help a steakhouse stand out as a more desirable destination for diners of diverse tastes. Looking on the greener side of the menu, you'll find salad selections that range from simple plates of iceberg lettuce and tomatoes to full-blown entrée style dishes topped with chicken, steak, and seafood. It's quite a difference from the days when salad was considered just a starter course for a bigger meal.

It can be tricky deciding what to order and what to skip when it comes to choosing steakhouse salads. We're here to help you select the top of the crops while leaving the garden-variety greens in the compost heap. We've used a combination of online reviews, restaurant descriptions, and personal preferences to determine our ranking. Whatever your stirrings for refreshing greens might be, our steakhouse salad round-up will clue you into your ripest picks.