Steakhouse Chains With The Absolute Best French Fries

At steakhouses, carving into the prime cuts of meat is just one half of the experience, with a variety of side dishes available to fill the rest of your plate. It's tempting to brush off french fries as a suitable sidekick to your bone-in slab of beef, but plenty of chophouses on the scene elevate them to sleeker heights that could be considered as sophisticated as any dish of grilled asparagus or creamed corn. Belgian steak frites have to be the most famous pairing of steak and fries, being a signature entrée cooked across European brasseries or lounges.

Compiling the steakhouse chains that we think make the best french fries — and the absolute best ones to boot — essentially amounts to personal opinion, at least most of the time. From pub-style wedges to crispy shoestrings overflowing out of cups, french fries come in many different styles. In order to create an honest roundup, we found it exceptionally helpful relying on feedback left by real customers on Yelp and Tripadvisor, since they've spent the money and can tell us straight up whether or not the spuds were, well, duds. So let's look at the golden choices that many guests swear by.