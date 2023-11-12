Vietnamese Steak And Eggs Is A Hearty Take On The Brunch Classic

With so many seriously delicious egg recipes that exist for breakfast and brunch, pairing them with a juicy cut of steak is all it takes to transform your morning dish into a purely hedonistic meal. It's not a combo that you'd necessarily indulge in on a regular basis, but it never fails to win over a meat lover looking to treat themselves. In Vietnam, steak and eggs is a very popular dish served on a sizzling platter and enjoyed any time of day.

Vietnamese steak and eggs, a French fusion dish known as bò né, is as tasty as it is eye-catching. The meat is marinated in rich, umami flavors before being simmered in melty butter with caramelized onions and cherry tomatoes. Eggs are usually fried sunny-side-up and garnished in green herbs, and the entire pan can be scooped up with a crusty baguette and eaten like a dip. One of the greatest strengths of bò né is its balance of multiple contrasting flavors, which makes it easy to see why it's become such a common menu staple at restaurants and street stalls throughout Vietnam.

Some ingredients traditionally featured in bò né highlight the French-Vietnamese influence the dish is famous for. And while its origins aren't specifically known, there are a few likely possibilities.