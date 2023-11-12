The Festive Bake Zach Cherry Loves To Gobble Down On Thanksgiving - Exclusive

As one of the co-hosts of the newly relaunched "Great American Baking Show," Zach Cherry knows a few things about baking. While, in a recent exclusive Mashed interview, he admits there was a learning curve that came with hosting the show, he also told us that he "dabbles" in baking himself.

Of course, we had to know what he planned to bake for the upcoming holiday season. He told us about one very special bake for him and his family. He said, "My family had a Thanksgiving tradition. We would make these cookies that were shaped like turkeys. We would decorate them with a Reese's Cup for the wing, and then candy corns for the feathers, and a chocolate chip for the eyes, and a little Twizzler for the gobbler. That was always a fun thing to do together as a family." Then, at Christmas, rather than reach for pie, he said one of his favorite desserts is a dump cake that his mom makes.