Is Starbucks Open On Christmas Day 2023?
No time of year is busier than the holidays. In addition to the customary hustle and bustle, this season can also bring many changes to your favorite businesses, restaurants, and coffee shops. So, when Christmas day comes along, whether you stayed up for a Christmas Eve party or were arranging presents under the tree, you may want some coffee that morning to revive your holiday spirit.
Starbucks is clearly into Christmas, as it produces a holiday menu and new cups each year, but will it remain open on this popular holiday? The short answer is likely yes. Starbucks knows there's a demand for its coffee on Christmas Day, and the chain will likely include hours to accommodate this. These hours will depend on each location's popularity and predicted customer needs on the holiday. To confirm this, Mashed called a selection of Starbucks locations, and while many stores will operate with reduced hours, opening later and closing earlier than normal, some Starbucks will be closed all day. The best way to find out if a specific Starbucks location will be open is to check the website or call the location once Christmas draws near, since by then, all locations will have cemented employee availability and hours.
Starbucks has a rich holiday history
Besides likely being open on Christmas Day, Starbucks also helps people get into the holiday spirit with its festive menus and cups. The chain's rich holiday history goes back almost 40 years — before red cups and holiday menus, Starbucks started selling its "Christmas Blend" coffee grounds in 1984, which featured Latin American and Indonesian beans for a rich, spiced brew.
The first holiday drink appeared a few years later with the Eggnog Latte. This handcrafted espresso drink with steamed eggnog was created in 1986, but it didn't have a holiday cup to accompany it until 1997 when Starbucks began its holiday cup tradition. In fact, for the first two years of this tradition, the cups weren't even red — they were a deep magenta color.
Although Starbucks has since dropped its eggnog latte, there are plenty of other Starbucks holiday drinks to try, like the new Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai latte and the Peppermint Mocha, which has been around since 2002. If you want to enjoy a Starbucks holiday drink or some warm coffee on Christmas Day, be sure to show the employees some gratitude for making your favorite brew possible during the holiday season.