Is Starbucks Open On Christmas Day 2023?

No time of year is busier than the holidays. In addition to the customary hustle and bustle, this season can also bring many changes to your favorite businesses, restaurants, and coffee shops. So, when Christmas day comes along, whether you stayed up for a Christmas Eve party or were arranging presents under the tree, you may want some coffee that morning to revive your holiday spirit.

Starbucks is clearly into Christmas, as it produces a holiday menu and new cups each year, but will it remain open on this popular holiday? The short answer is likely yes. Starbucks knows there's a demand for its coffee on Christmas Day, and the chain will likely include hours to accommodate this. These hours will depend on each location's popularity and predicted customer needs on the holiday. To confirm this, Mashed called a selection of Starbucks locations, and while many stores will operate with reduced hours, opening later and closing earlier than normal, some Starbucks will be closed all day. The best way to find out if a specific Starbucks location will be open is to check the website or call the location once Christmas draws near, since by then, all locations will have cemented employee availability and hours.