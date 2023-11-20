Our Easy Stuffed Mushrooms Don't Skimp On The Cheese

Prep work for this cheesy, veggie-based stuffing is just 10 minutes, and the mushrooms take a mere 30 minutes to bake. It's as simple as chopping the stems off whatever type of mushrooms you're using and stirring everything thoroughly before the stuffing can commence. Goldstein says that button mushrooms are always his go-to when whipping them up for guests, mostly because that's what his mom made when he was growing up. Of course, if you have some waiting in the fridge, be sure to check if your mushrooms have gone bad or turned slimy.

Each mushroom should be able to fit around two teaspoons of savory stuffing before being topped with Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs for added texture and taste. Lemon juice gives this recipe the complementary edge of acidity, and be sure to give your baked mushrooms an extra squeeze just before serving. One of the best things about this quick recipe is that, even if you end up with a surplus of your stuffed mushroom mixture, it can be frozen in a sealed bag for up to six months so you can use it for the next batch you make. Now that you've unlocked the secret to making this appetizer at home, you'll never have to wait to order them at a restaurant — you can satisfy your craving on the spot.