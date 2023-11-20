What Are Baldwin Apples And What Do They Taste Like?

With their sweetness and firm texture, apples have long been a favorite ingredient of cooks and bakers. But among their many varieties, the Baldwin apple stands out for its balance of sweetness and tartness and its status as one of the country's favorite red fruit from the earliest years of the Republic. Although this variety is less well-known today, it was once a superstar of the apple kingdom.

Discovered as a sapling in Wilmington, Massachusetts around 1740, the Baldwin apple was named after Revolutionary War colonel Loammi Baldwin, who became a staunch champion of the variety and helped bring it to prominence. It was one of the most common apple varieties in New England for more than a century, and by 1850, it was one of the most widely cultivated apples in the country. Its thick skin and dense texture meant that it was easily transported out of state, and its large size, red hue, and intense flavor made it attractive to consumers. But its popularity began to trail off around 1934, when a harsh winter wiped out more than two-thirds of its trees. Sturdier varieties took its place, most notably the McIntosh apple, which remains popular, but Baldwin apples remain an excellent choice for bakers and a beloved variety for those who are lucky enough to find them at the grocery store. Keep reading to discover all you need to know about this unique fruit.