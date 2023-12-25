You Should Use White Rum For Frozen Strawberry Daiquiris

Is anything more idyllic than taking a sunset stroll down the beach with a strawberry daiquiri? Even if you don't find yourself on a beach getaway, you can easily make frozen strawberry daiquiris at home for that vacation vibe feeling year-round. To make our deliciously simple strawberry daiquiri recipe, you only need frozen strawberries, simple syrup, lime, ice, and white rum.

After everything gets blended, the result is a sweet drink that packs a tart punch. However, despite the simple recipe, one key to making the best frozen strawberry daiquiris you've ever tasted is choosing the correct type of rum. As far as we're concerned, white rum is the only choice for alcohol in a daiquiri.

White rum is made from molasses or sugar cane that has not undergone a long aging process. While its flavor is more subtle than dark rum, it has an inherent sweetness that pairs well with strawberries. If you're taking the time to make a blended drink, you want something easy to drink, light, and refreshing. Therefore, white rum is the best choice because it's not as heavy as dark rum and has a touch of sweetness, unlike other clear liquors, like vodka. White rum also has a little bite, which cuts through the fruit sugars.