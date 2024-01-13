No Sticks For Cake Pops? Make Cups Instead

Cake pops are a fun and delicious way to level up the dessert table at your next party. However, while there's a solid chance that you might have a box of cake mix and a jar of frosting sitting in your pantry — or perhaps even all of the ingredients needed to make the whimsical treat entirely from scratch — we're willing to bet the chances of anybody having a random package of lollipop sticks on hand are slim to none. Still, this doesn't necessarily mean you should rush out to the grocery store or ditch your cake pop plans for a traditional cake. Next time you find yourself stickless, you can easily make cake cups to fill the void.

As demonstrated by Instagrammer @designeatrepeat, the process of making cake cups begins with the same steps as making cake pops. Like with the trendy treat, start by making the dough by baking a cake, crumbling it up, and mixing in frosting. After that, the process begins to look different.

A small amount of melted chocolate goes into the bottom of a lined muffin tin and, once hardened, is topped with the icing-infused cake dough. Here's an important tip: Leave a bit of space at the top for a second layer of melted chocolate. Then, you can decorate your finished cake cups with sprinkles, candies, or more colorful icing — whatever you prefer! Finally, after everything has set, your cake cups are ready to enjoy.