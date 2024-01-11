Frozen Pancake Brands, Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In our fast-paced world, where time is often scarce, being able to quickly microwave or toast a pancake instead of preparing batter and cooking it on a griddle can be a game changer. This convenience makes frozen pancakes a popular choice for busy mornings. Those who like a little variety can also opt for pancake-style products such as Dutch-style mini pancakes, known for their light and puffy texture. Alternatively, pancake enthusiasts can also try savory latkes, typically made from grated potatoes, onions, eggs, and a binding ingredient such as flour.
Not only do they fit into busy schedules, frozen flapjacks also offer a variety of flavors and ingredients to suit different tastes and dietary requirements. Recognizing the diverse needs of consumers, many brands have expanded their offerings to include more nutritious pancake options. These range from whole-grain pancakes, which provide a hearty start to the day, to gluten-free options that cater to those with dietary sensitivities or celiac disease. For those seeking a protein-rich breakfast, high-protein freezer pancakes are also available.
Ready for your pancake adventure? Take a look at our list of the best and worst pancake brands, as ranked by consumers.
13. Good & Gather
True to their name, the Chocolate Chip Frozen Protein Pancakes from Good & Gather feature a high protein content. More specifically, each serving size of 3.8 ounces, which equates to around 3 pancakes, contains 14 grams of protein, which is 27% of the daily recommended value. For those tracking their nutritional intake, each serving of the product also comes with 10 grams of fat, 290 calories, 38 carbohydrates, 17 grams of sugar, and 530 milligrams of sodium — all of these are on the high end of the scale. As such, it's not surprising that Fooducate gives Good & Gather's pancakes a C-, mainly for the product's high sugar and saturated fat content.
Good & Gather's pancakes have received tepid reviews from shoppers, noting that they fall short compared to other brands. For instance, one Target customer says: "So awful. I was really hopeful because the price is right. But these are so gross. [They] taste weird and are super dry!" Another Target reviewer notes that the pancakes' somewhat unusual taste is likely due to their high protein content, explaining, "The people who are saying they are nasty are probably eating them plain. I agree, eating them plain is not good, but who really does that? These are small protein pancakes, not homemade thick and fluffy Belgian waffles."
12. Funfetti
With the slogan "Transform everyday into a colorful celebration," Funfetti is a brand of baking products with a twist. Owned by Pillsbury, the brand is characterized by cake mixes and frostings that feature rainbow-colored sprinkles. These products include Mini Buttermilk Pancakes and Unicorn Mini Buttermilk Pancakes. Both are filled with colorful candy bits. While the Unicorn Mini Buttermilk Pancakes are hot pink in color, both pancake varieties taste the same, which is a little underwhelming.
Funfetti's pancakes are a decent source of calcium, iron, and vitamins, a 3.8-ounce serving of the product also contains 550 milligrams of sodium and 250 calories, which isn't ideal. In addition, it's a little disconcerting to read that the pancakes contain bioengineered ingredients, particularly since they are aimed at children.
The flapjacks have received a tepid reception from customers. While some have praised the product for its taste, others haven't been as impressed. Not taking into account their questionable ingredients, one Walmart reviewer calls the pancakes plain, adding, "I mean, they're good but they're nothing special. They just taste like regular pancakes." Another Walmart consumer agrees, saying that the flapjacks don't taste that great.
11. Signature Select
Signature SELECT is a trademark that combines three distinctive brands under the umbrella of Albertsons companies: Signature Farms, Signature Care, and Signature Cafe. Signature SELECT Buttermilk Pancakes are a part of this family of products. The flapjacks also come in a smaller version for kids. While those mini pancakes are packaged in a purple-hued box with a photo displaying blueberries, there is nothing to indicate that they are, in fact, flavored.
The Signature SELECT Buttermilk Pancakes bill themselves as "an excellent source of B vitamins and minerals." Unfortunately, the label doesn't specify how much vitamin B the product contains. However, we do know that a 4.1-ounce serving of three pancakes contains 3.9 milligrams of iron, which is 20% of the daily recommended intake. Beyond that, each serving comes with 440 milligrams of sodium, 270 calories, 12 grams of sugar, and 48 grams of carbs, which is on the high side.
Signature SELECT Pancakes have received mixed feedback from online shoppers. One satisfied Safeway reviewer describes the product as nice and easy to make, explaining, "Less than [a] minute and [a] half [in the microwave] for a delightful warm meal. They taste like homemade light and soft, but so much easier and no clean up." On a less positive note, a StarMarket customer says the pancakes were overly thin and tricky to separate.
10. Kellogg's Eggo
Famous for its frozen waffles, the Kellogg's Eggo brand also offers a range of frozen pancakes. These include classic buttermilk pancakes, as well as blueberry and chocolate chip-flavored versions. When it comes to nutritional content, a portion of three buttermilk pancakes, weighing 3.7 ounces, contains 250 calories, eight grams of fat, 520 milligrams of sodium, and 10 grams of sugar. On a positive note, the serving is also rich in iron, folate, and vitamin A, as well as some B complex vitamins. These numbers are similar for the blueberry pancakes and tend to be slightly higher for the chocolate chip version of the product.
Kellogg's Eggo frozen pancakes have drawn an array of differing opinions, with some consumers complaining that they taste rubbery. On a positive note, one Amazon shopper says: "Great purchase. Great Price. Delicious Convenience Food. Simple Storage. Will last for months." On the flip side, several customers aren't fans of the product's texture, with one SheSpeaks reviewer saying, "They come out best in the microwave but like other reviewers stated, they can get rubbery if they are cooked too long."
9. Belgium Boys
Belgium Boys' Bite-Sized Pancakes differ from traditional pancakes in size, shape, and texture. Unlike the standard flat pancakes, these mini flapjacks are much smaller, featuring a round and puffy shape that makes them perfect for snacking. Made with yeast, rather than batter, they are also lighter and airier compared to the denser and more substantial feel of traditional pancakes.
For those interested in their nutritional intake, each 2.6-ounce serving of nine mini pancakes comes with 260 calories, 14 grams of fat, 330 milligrams of sodium, 7 grams of sugar, and 30 grams of carbs. While these numbers are relatively low, the 2.6-ounce serving size is also relatively small, indicating that these mini pancakes are probably best consumed in moderation.
Belgium Boys' Bite-Sized Pancakes have elicited both praise and criticism. One happy Target reviewer says that the puffs are a win every time, adding, "Love love love these. So easy on a rushed breakfast, but delicious!!! Always in my fridge!" On the flip side, another Target customer wasn't taken by the pancake's consistency and flavor, saying, "These are ok. They have a grainy texture and an odd taste to them."
8. Kodiak
Kodiak distinguishes itself by emphasizing nutrient-rich ingredients in its products, including whole grains, which enhance the fiber, protein, and mineral content. In addition, the brand is committed to creating products without added preservatives and artificial ingredients.
Aside from its range of waffle and pancake mixes, Kodiak also offers four types of frozen pancakes. The Power Flapjacks are loaded with 14 grams of protein per 3.8-ounce serving, which also comes with 200 grams of calcium, 190 calories, and just two grams of fat. Meanwhile, a 3-ounce serving of the Gluten-Free Power Waffles features 10 grams of protein, 260 calories, and 11 grams of fat. For the little ones, each 3.7-ounce serving of Kodiak Cubs Adventure Flapjacks comes with eight grams of protein, 180 calories, and 2.5 grams of fat. Finally, each box of the Buttermilk & Vanilla Flapjack Puffs comes with three 3.3-ounce servings, each with 10 grams of protein, 250 calories, 12 grams of fat, and 65 grams of cholesterol, making them a somewhat less healthy pancake alternative.
Kodiak's pancakes have garnered a range of reactions from reviewers. On one end of the spectrum, one satisfied pancake lover says that the product was better than they expected, adding, "They're moist and fluffy which I wasn't expecting from a mini toaster pancake! Great addition for a quick breakfast!" On the downside, several reviewers have complained that the pancakes contain soy and lack taste.
7. Premier Protein
Premier Protein is a brand known for its line of protein-rich products, such as shakes, cereals, and bars. Just like the label's other offerings, Premier Protein's Protein Pancakes are a convenient source of dietary protein for individuals looking to supplement their intake. Each serving of these pancakes, which amounts to three pancakes or 3.8 ounces, contains 15 grams of protein and 210 calories. They are also a decent source of nutrients such as calcium, iron, thiamin, and riboflavin.
While Premier Protein's Protein Pancakes haven't received a great deal of online feedback, they seem to be quite popular with those who have taken the time to review them. One Walmart shopper says that the pancakes taste great, adding, "Very fluffy pancakes, [they smell] like vanilla. I suggest [putting] them in the toaster first then [the] microwave. Very ooey gooey. High protein low carb low sugar, you don't feel bad after eating 3 pancakes." Another customer agrees, saying, "Delicious, much better than expected. [I] didn't need to put syrup or anything on them."
6. Feel Good Foods
The Feel Good Foods brand is known for its range of gluten-free and chef-inspired frozen foods, making the products ideal for those with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity. One of these offerings is the Danish-style pancake bites. Available in three flavors — buttermilk, banana, and wildberry — the mini puffs are both light and fluffy. Plus they are made with natural ingredients and eggs from cage-free chickens.
While the pancakes vary slightly in their nutritional content, one 1.9-ounce serving of buttermilk pancake bites contains 150 calories, eight grams of fat, 18 grams of carbs, and 130 milligrams of sodium. All are within the average range, provided that you don't overindulge. The product doesn't contain any significant amounts of minerals or vitamins.
While reviewers complain that the Feel Good Foods pancakes are pricey — a 12.7-ounce bag will set you back around $9 — the product has garnered mostly positive feedback. A case in point is an enthusiastic shopper who says: "I am OBSESSED with these things, especially the ones with berries. Sooo good." Another online reviewer echoes this sentiment, saying, "My celiac son absolutely loves these. Pricey, but worth it once in a while for a quick easy breakfast."
5. Earth's Best
From its inception in 1985, Earth's Best has been focused on producing organic food. Its range of products encompasses baby and toddler food such as cereals, yogurt smoothies, as well as infant formulas. Some of the brand's organic breakfast foods for toddlers and kids include mini French toast bites, biscuits, and mini pancakes.
Available in homestyle and blueberry, Earth's Best pancakes are made with whole grains and non-GMO ingredients. They also don't contain any artificial flavors and colors. Each 0.6-ounce serving of the product, which equates to two mini pancakes, contains 40 calories, one gram of fat, and two grams of sugar. While these amounts are small, this isn't surprising taking into account the tiny serving size. Fooducate gives Earth's Best Homestyle Mini Pancakes and Earth's Best Blueberry Mini Pancakes the grades of B and C+ respectively, indicating that they are moderately healthy choices.
Earth's Best's pancake products have received mostly positive feedback from reviewers. One Amazon customer says that her toddler adores Homestyle Mini Pancakes, adding, "My three-year-old eats these almost daily. 45 seconds in the microwave and we are out the door." Another shopper, whose daughter loves Earth's Best's blueberry pancakes, says, "The blueberry ones are her favorite and it makes me feel so much better that the ingredients are organic!"
4. Whole Foods 365
Created by Whole Foods Market to offer customers affordable organic and natural products, Whole Foods 365 encompasses a wide range of offerings. Some of these include frozen foods such as fruit and veg, ice cream, and pasta. Aside from a range of waffles, the Whole Foods 365 line also includes Puffy Dutch Pancake Bites and Buttermilk Pancakes.
For those watching their nutritional intake, each 1.7-ounce serving of six puffy Dutch pancakes contains 190 calories, 10 grams of fat, 19 grams of carbohydrates, and nine grams of sugar. For those who prefer more traditional flapjacks, Whole Foods 365 also offers Buttermilk Pancakes. Each 4.1 serving of three pancakes comes with 290 calories, eight grams of fat, 550 milligrams of sodium, and eight grams of sugar. Both pancake versions contain notable amounts of calcium and iron.
Whole Foods 365's Buttermilk Pancakes have received an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars from Amazon shoppers. One reviewer describes them as "Divine Deliciousness!" elaborating, "These are light, fluffy, perfect size, come in convenient packs of three. [...] Delicious texture and wholesome clean ingredients." Amazon customers are also happy with the brand's Dutch pancakes, rating them 4.7 out of 5 stars. One happy shopper says: "Every now and then, I like some sweetness in my breakfast, and this fits the bill. They cook up extremely quickly in the microwave and are soft and pillowy."
3. Van's Foods
Van's Foods stands out from other similar brands in the breakfast and snack food market due to its commitment to catering to diverse dietary needs. The company's product line is designed to be inclusive, offering options that aren't just flavorful but also take into account dietary restrictions and preferences. Van's pancakes are no exception.
Van's offers four types of pancakes — all made with non-GMO ingredients and no artificial flavors. When it comes to Van's Original Pancakes, the brand offers a plant-based protein-rich option for those wishing to sustain their energy levels throughout the day, and a gluten-free option catering to those with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease. Both pancake types are dairy, egg, and corn-free. The line also features Chocolate Chip Pancakes with a high level of protein, and traditional Homestyle Pancakes, which contain eggs, milk, wheat, and soy.
Van's pancakes have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from customers, who praise them for both their taste and nutritional specs. One Amazon shopper says: "Normally protein pancakes or waffles taste nasty to me, but these are amazing. Not only are they protein packed but they are vegan as well. A great product and very appreciated for a vegan trying to get tasty protein in!" Another customer agrees, saying, "Delicious. Easy to make. Vegan. No gross ingredients."
2. Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's pancakes don't look like fluffy flapjacks. This is because they are latkes, a traditional Jewish dish, commonly served during the Hanukkah festival. Rather than being predominantly made from flour, eggs, and milk, Trader Joe's latkes pancakes are made with grated potatoes. The brand also offers a more unusual take on traditional latkes with its Cauliflower Pancakes, made with riced cauliflower, leeks, and Parmesan.
Trader Joe's Potato Pancakes and Cauliflower Pancakes have been a hit with online reviewers. According to Freezer Meal Frenzy, the potato flapjacks are deliciously crispy on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside. They are also quite filling so should keep you going until your next meal. Become Betty says that the pancakes are tasty, as long as you don't mind the taste of onion, adding that they pair very well with sour cream, apple sauce, or ketchup. One Reddit user also raves about the cauliflower version of the pancakes, saying, "Y'all, these things are the bomb. None of the icky taste that cauliflower gets if you cook it too long. Crispy on the outside, and actually creamy on the inside."
1. Methodology
To bring you this list of the best and worst frozen pancake brands, we perused and analyzed countless consumer reviews from popular platforms including Reddit, Amazon, Target, and Walmart.