Potato Leek Tart With Gruyere And Goat Cheese Recipe

By Patterson Watkins and Mashed Staff/

Whether you're looking for a delicious way to turn pizza night into something a little more interesting or you need a new recipe to share at your next family brunch, nothing checks all the boxes better than this potato leek tart featuring gruyere and goat cheese. It's a savory comfort food mixed with ingredients you might not use every day — two features that recipe developer Patterson Watkins says make it a recipe worth trying. "I'm a big fan of taters and cheese. Every tater. Every cheese. I also see leeks as sort of an underdog. They are absolutely delicious and definitely deserve more play," she says.

The combination of leeks and potatoes is a time-honored pairing. They're two somewhat humble vegetables that, when put together, are taken to new heights. This recipe offers an unusual and elegant way to prepare the classic duo that can be made in just 45 minutes. "There's an earthy, nutty, and roasty-toasty quality to many of the ingredients in this recipe that makes this combination something deliciously special," says Watkins. "The leeks and potatoes each offer their own elements of earth and umami." When those flavors are combined with the sharp and creamy cheeses and the buttery puff pastry, they all work together in culinary harmony. 

Gather the ingredients for the potato leek tart with Gruyere and goat cheese recipe

With a recipe that includes items like leeks and gruyere cheese, you're might have to hit the grocery store to make sure you have everything you need to make this tart. All-in-all, you'll need a package of puff pastry, an egg, grated gruyere and soft goat cheese, sour cream, heavy cream, garlic cloves, baking potatoes, leeks, salt, black pepper, paprika, and honey. 

Step 1: Preheat the oven

Preheat the oven to 400 F and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2: Place the puff pastry on a baking sheet

Place the puff pastry sheets side by side on the prepared baking sheet, overlapping them slightly and cutting off any excess that may hang over the edges of the pan.

Step 3: Poke the puff pastry with a fork

Dock the dough with a fork, leaving a 1-inch border around the edges.

Step 4: Add an egg wash

Brush the entire sheet with egg.

Step 5: Add cheese and cream to a processor

Place the gruyere, goat cheese, sour cream, heavy cream, and garlic in the bowl of a food processor.

Step 6: Blend the cheeses

Blend the cheese mixture until smooth.

Step 7: Spread the cheese sauce

Spoon half of the mixture onto the dough and spread it out in an even layer (leaving the 1-inch border free of the spread).

Step 8: Add the potatoes and leeks

Shingle the potatoes and leeks over the cheese mixture. Once all has been added, sprinkle the top with any extra slices of leek.

Step 9: Add the remaining cheese sauce

Dollop the remaining cheese mixture on top of the potatoes and leeks.

Step 10: Season and bake the tart

Season the entire sheet with salt, pepper, and paprika and bake for 30 minutes or until the potatoes are tender and the puff is golden.

Step 11: Drizzle with honey, slice, and serve

Remove the sheet from the oven and set aside to rest before drizzling with honey, slicing, and serving.

What can I serve with this tart?

What you serve alongside this tart depends on how you plan to enjoy it. One of the benefits of this recipe, Watkins explains, is that it is truly a "Jack of all trades." As such, you can eat it for brunch, as an entree, or even as an appetizer. "I could see this working well as a casual entree, served with a full and vibrant side salad for balance. I could see this recipe working well as an appetizer for a good foodie group or gathering. I can even see this being part of a big brunch spread, adding a cool and savory toast-kinda vibe," says Watkins. 

If you're serving it as an hors d'oeuvre, consider serving it alongside a spread of other appetizers like crab stuffed mushrooms and baked Parmesan spinach balls. If you're making it for brunch, a special fruit salad and a mimosa would add a bright counterbalance to the savory tart. This tart would also make a hearty and filling lunch or light dinner served alongside a cup of roasted cauliflower soup or even a simple tomato soup

Why is honey included with this recipe?

Honey might stand out as a somewhat odd addition to an otherwise savory dish, but if you're tempted to skip it you'd be missing out. "Trust me, friends, it works really, really well," says Watkins. "The richness of this recipe, all that cheese, potato, and puff pastry, need a little palate shift. Not only to provide balance but to pique the palate and tantalize the tastebuds. Think about how deliciously well-balanced honey is when drizzled over spicy fried chicken, or used as a glaze for ham, or served alongside cheese and charcuterie. The same concept is at work here." 

That's not to say you can't skip the honey if it still seems like a stretch for your personal preferences. You could also experiment with different combinations of sweet ingredients to counterbalance the salty and savory ingredients in the tart. For instance, for an extra spicy kick, consider trying hot honey. To add a fruity depth, use a fig drizzle, and if you want to add a little sweet-tart edge to the flavors with the addition of vinegar, go for a reduced balsamic glaze

Potato Leek Tart With Gruyere And Goat Cheese Recipe
Potato leek tart with Gruyere and goat cheese is an elegant and versatile recipe that works as an appetizer, a light dinner, or a special brunch offering.
Prep Time
15
minutes
Cook Time
30
minutes
Servings
8
Servings
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
  • 2 sheets (1 package) puff pastry
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1 cup grated gruyere
  • 8 ounces soft goat cheese
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • 2 tablespoons heavy cream
  • 2 garlic cloves, peeled
  • 2 medium baking potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 2 leeks, white and light green parts thinly sliced
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon paprika
  • 2 tablespoons honey
Directions
  1. Preheat the oven to 400 F and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Place the puff pastry sheets side by side on the prepared baking sheet, overlapping them slightly and cutting off any excess that may hang over the edges of the pan.
  3. Dock the dough with a fork, leaving a 1-inch border around the edges.
  4. Brush the entire sheet with egg.
  5. Place the gruyere, goat cheese, sour cream, heavy cream, and garlic in the bowl of a food processor.
  6. Blend the cheese mixture until smooth.
  7. Spoon half of the mixture onto the dough and spread it out in an even layer (leaving the 1-inch border free of the spread).
  8. Shingle the potatoes and leeks over the cheese mixture. Once all has been added, sprinkle the top with any extra slices of leek.
  9. Dollop the remaining cheese mixture on top of the potatoes and leeks.
  10. Season the entire sheet with salt, pepper, and paprika and bake for 30 minutes or until the potatoes are tender and the puff is golden.
  11. Remove the sheet from the oven and set aside to rest before drizzling with honey, slicing, and serving.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 434
Total Fat 27.8 g
Saturated Fat 12.7 g
Trans Fat 0.2 g
Cholesterol 63.9 mg
Total Carbohydrates 32.2 g
Dietary Fiber 1.6 g
Total Sugars 6.4 g
Sodium 420.1 mg
Protein 15.1 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
