Potato Leek Tart With Gruyere And Goat Cheese Recipe

Whether you're looking for a delicious way to turn pizza night into something a little more interesting or you need a new recipe to share at your next family brunch, nothing checks all the boxes better than this potato leek tart featuring gruyere and goat cheese. It's a savory comfort food mixed with ingredients you might not use every day — two features that recipe developer Patterson Watkins says make it a recipe worth trying. "I'm a big fan of taters and cheese. Every tater. Every cheese. I also see leeks as sort of an underdog. They are absolutely delicious and definitely deserve more play," she says.

The combination of leeks and potatoes is a time-honored pairing. They're two somewhat humble vegetables that, when put together, are taken to new heights. This recipe offers an unusual and elegant way to prepare the classic duo that can be made in just 45 minutes. "There's an earthy, nutty, and roasty-toasty quality to many of the ingredients in this recipe that makes this combination something deliciously special," says Watkins. "The leeks and potatoes each offer their own elements of earth and umami." When those flavors are combined with the sharp and creamy cheeses and the buttery puff pastry, they all work together in culinary harmony.