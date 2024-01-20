The Store-Bought Mushroom Sauce Substitute To Use If You're In A Jam

Earthy and creamy mushroom sauce works well as a base for many mushroom recipes or even as a delicious condiment on a porterhouse steak. Mushroom sauce takes around 25 minutes to make from scratch, but if you don't have the time (or if you forgot one of the most important ingredients. It happens to the best of us!), there's a surprisingly easy workaround.

If you have a can of mushroom soup in your cupboard or pantry, then you're in luck. From casseroles to cakes, there are plenty of recipes that incorporate a can of soup in surprising ways, and mushroom sauce is no exception.

For example, pouring a can of mushroom soup over pork chops and cooking for 30 minutes in an oven or a pan makes for a simple midweek meal, and using soup in pasta or stroganoff sauces can slice chunks off your time spent in the kitchen.