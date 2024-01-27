Don't Hate On Gas Station Frozen Yogurt Until You Try It

While gas stations are typically associated with fueling vehicles, many also sell foods and beverages, like mysteriously delicious hot dogs and coffee. No matter where you are, some of the best gas station foods are just a drive away, but what if you're in the mood for something super chill (other than an ice-cold soda or a brain-freeze-inducing slushy)? Thankfully, frozen yogurt machines can be found in a spattering of these convenience stores. While getting your sugar fix at the same place you fill your tank may sound strange, gas station frozen yogurt defies expectations and wins over taste buds with its unique charm.

One of the key factors contributing to the unexpected delight of gas station frozen yogurt is its accessibility. Depending on where you live, gas stations are likely more ubiquitous than traditional froyo shops across America. A gas station probably isn't too far away since they're often located along highways, in urban areas, and even in remote towns. This availability makes gas station frozen yogurt a fun, impromptu treat for folks on the go or anyone who is simply passing by. Whether you're embarking on a cross-country trek or stopping for a quick refuel, the ability to enjoy the iconic refreshment may very well be the pleasant surprise you need.