Don't Hate On Gas Station Frozen Yogurt Until You Try It
While gas stations are typically associated with fueling vehicles, many also sell foods and beverages, like mysteriously delicious hot dogs and coffee. No matter where you are, some of the best gas station foods are just a drive away, but what if you're in the mood for something super chill (other than an ice-cold soda or a brain-freeze-inducing slushy)? Thankfully, frozen yogurt machines can be found in a spattering of these convenience stores. While getting your sugar fix at the same place you fill your tank may sound strange, gas station frozen yogurt defies expectations and wins over taste buds with its unique charm.
One of the key factors contributing to the unexpected delight of gas station frozen yogurt is its accessibility. Depending on where you live, gas stations are likely more ubiquitous than traditional froyo shops across America. A gas station probably isn't too far away since they're often located along highways, in urban areas, and even in remote towns. This availability makes gas station frozen yogurt a fun, impromptu treat for folks on the go or anyone who is simply passing by. Whether you're embarking on a cross-country trek or stopping for a quick refuel, the ability to enjoy the iconic refreshment may very well be the pleasant surprise you need.
Gas station frozen yogurt is shockingly awesome
While some may expect a limited lineup of froyo flavors at the gas station, many boast a diverse menu, ranging from vanilla and chocolate to adventurous choices like mango, cotton candy, blue moon, and cookies 'n cream. For example, take RaceTrac in the Southern U.S., which carries peanut butter, mint chocolate chip, cheesecake, and cake batter frozen yogurt at its stores' self-serve Swirl World depots. This colorful variety caters to all different palates, ensuring there's something for everyone in tow. Customers can mix and match flavors and customize their creations with an assortment of toppings like fruits, cereals, nuts, syrups, sauces, and candies.
@hollyauna
First time at @RaceTrac and I'm obsessed. Thanks for making our road trip better 🥰🍦 #racetrac #hollyaunatravel #roadtrip #frozenyogurt
♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
Unlike some premium frozen yogurt shops that may come with a higher price tag, gas station goodness tends to be a bit budget-friendlier than the classic parlors. This accessibility to a tasty treat at a reasonable cost makes it an attractive option for individuals looking to indulge their sweet tooth without breaking the bank — unless they're also pumping gas (yikes).
With its impressive quality, wide flavor selection, and affordability, gas station frozen yogurt is truly a hidden gem. Next time you find yourself at a gas station, consider filling up a cup or cone if they offer it. You might just discover a new favorite road snack.