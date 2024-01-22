The Correct Way To Pour A Black And Tan

Countless cocktails are made to look visually appealing with extra toppings, ingredients, and decorations, but some mixed drinks look great all on their own. The classic black and tan is one such cocktail, known for its eye-catching layers that just barely blend into one another. Also known as a half and half, the beer cocktail's top layer, if poured correctly, will float effortlessly on the other, split cleanly in the middle of the glass. The goal is to keep the two beers separated, even as you reach the final gulp. The traditional varieties used in a black and tan are an IPA (usually a Bass pale ale) for the hoppy base and a dark Guinness stout on top.

Getting the black and tan layers to sit just right may seem like a bit of a challenge if you haven't had the chance to level up your pouring skills. Thankfully, the secret boils down to science rather than some fancy bartending trick. While you might assume that a light-colored IPA is also lighter in density than a darker Guinness, the opposite is true. Like most stouts, Guinness generally has a low density, meaning it contains fewer sugars than a typical IPA. Pouring the IPA first is how you can achieve that famous "floating" effect, but you may also need to pour the Guinness over an upside-down spoon to make sure the magic happens.