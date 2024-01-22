The Correct Way To Pour A Black And Tan
Countless cocktails are made to look visually appealing with extra toppings, ingredients, and decorations, but some mixed drinks look great all on their own. The classic black and tan is one such cocktail, known for its eye-catching layers that just barely blend into one another. Also known as a half and half, the beer cocktail's top layer, if poured correctly, will float effortlessly on the other, split cleanly in the middle of the glass. The goal is to keep the two beers separated, even as you reach the final gulp. The traditional varieties used in a black and tan are an IPA (usually a Bass pale ale) for the hoppy base and a dark Guinness stout on top.
Getting the black and tan layers to sit just right may seem like a bit of a challenge if you haven't had the chance to level up your pouring skills. Thankfully, the secret boils down to science rather than some fancy bartending trick. While you might assume that a light-colored IPA is also lighter in density than a darker Guinness, the opposite is true. Like most stouts, Guinness generally has a low density, meaning it contains fewer sugars than a typical IPA. Pouring the IPA first is how you can achieve that famous "floating" effect, but you may also need to pour the Guinness over an upside-down spoon to make sure the magic happens.
Pour the Guinness over a spoon for gentle layering
Two important factors can turn a mediocre black and tan into a great one. Normally, you wouldn't want too much head to form after pouring a beer, but this two-toned libation needs a foamy center at least three fingers tall so the Guinness doesn't blend into the pale ale below. You can easily accomplish this by quickly pouring the IPA straight into the glass. When it's time to float the darker stout on top of the foamy barrier, a spoon is a beer mixer's best friend. Just insert the utensil upside down into the glass and gently pour the Guinness over it. This simple trick allows the beer to gently waterfall on top of the IPA instead of breaking the middle barrier, creating an ideal beer cocktail.
Although this is an easy drink to mix at home, taking the time to complete that extra step with care is always worth it. Beer lovers might feel that classic cocktails like these deserve the traditional treatment, and thus might prefer to stick with the English-style Bass IPA. Not all IPA and stout combinations will work as well as others, but it's worth the experimentation.