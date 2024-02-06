The Best Copycat Subway Tuna Sandwich Requires Lemon Juice

One good thing about Subway, to give the chain its due, is that it's always been about customization. While some sandwiches may come with recommended toppings or types of bread, none of these is de rigueur. Brookes goes with fairly plain sub rolls and likes to top them with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, and American cheese. As she raves about her chosen ingredients, "Tuna, cheese, and fresh crisp salad are such a classic combination." If you're not a fan of any or all of these items, however, there's no need to follow suit

If you want to turn this tuna sandwich into a copycat of your own go-to Subway order (or former go-to, if you've given up on the chain's allegedly dubious tuna), you have plenty of options open to you. Subway's menu allows a choice of flatbread, multigrain, or herb and cheese in addition to the standard Italian-style sub roll, while the chain's cheeses include pepper jack, provolone, and a Monterey-cheddar blend (although you could pick just one or the other if you prefer). As for the toppings, instead of (or in addition to) Brookes's picks, you could go with banana peppers, green peppers, jalapeños, pickles, or spinach. Including a few slices of bacon or avocado won't make your sub any less Subway-like either, although these additions would come at an upcharge if ordered from the restaurant itself.