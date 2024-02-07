What Donna Kelce Had To Say About The Viral Travis Kelce Gnocchi Video - Exclusive

If you're "online" in any capacity, you know all about the Kelce family. Brothers Travis and Jason Kelce play in the NFL (most notably in the 2023 Super Bowl when Travis' Kansas City Chiefs overcame Jason's Philadelphia Eagles). Mom Donna Kelce has been there the entire time, watching her sons' careers. Most recently, she's shared a skybox with Travis' new girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Needless to say, the Kelces have spent some time in the limelight in the last few years.

Recently, a video of Travis has resurfaced, showing him, mid-game, asking a staff member on the sidelines if he can call his mom to clarify what kind of food he wants after the game (via the Daily Mail). In the video, he says, "Tell her that I don't want the macaroni and cheese with the regular noodles. I want the gnocchi. How do you say it?"

In an exclusive Mashed interview with Donna Kelce, we got the low-down, but it turns out that Travis' request that's received so much attention may just all be in good fun. Upon asking Donna if she'd seen the video, she laughed and confirmed she had. Then, she clarified, "That was a joke. That definitely would never happen, and he would never ask for it. I don't make gnocchi, but I know he loves it."