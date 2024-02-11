We Hit Up Taco Bell's Live Más LIVE Super Bowl Party In Vegas And There's Some Great Food On The Horizon

It's Super Bowl weekend and people from every corner of the globe have descended on Las Vegas to watch the two best NFL teams play the biggest game in the league. But that's not the only reason people are traveling to Vegas. They're coming for the numerous parties as well. Parties like Shaq's Fun House or Guy's Flavortown Tailgate. But there was another party happening this weekend. A party that you couldn't buy tickets to. A party that only the most devoted fan could get into. A party for Taco Bell.

Taco Bell's Live Más LIVE event was an extravaganza of future and food. Not only were there musical guests and awards, we also learned about Taco Bell's new TBX program — and, of course, there was plenty of food! But we're not just talking about tacos and quesadillas. If you're a Taco Bell fan, you know that we "make a run for the border" specifically so we can get the chalupa, a Mexican Pizza, or the infamous Crunchwrap Supreme.

Well, hold on to your sombreros, because Taco Bell is about to release some new menu items that will give those classics a run for the money. What are some of these fantastic new items? We were lucky enough to snag one of those exclusive invites to see and taste what Taco Bell has coming in 2024.