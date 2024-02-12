12 Best And 13 Worst Super Bowl 2024 Food And Drink Commercials
Super Bowl Sunday is all about football — and rightly so. But that doesn't mean this year's big game — a highly-anticipated matchup between Taylor Swift's boyfriend's team (also known as the Kansas City Chiefs) and the San Francisco 49ers — was devoid of additional entertainment.
For starters, there were plenty of on-screen appearances by the NFL's favorite person (Taylor Swift), and Usher gave viewers the chance to take that and rewind it back with a halftime performance for the ages. Plus, numerous companies spent millions of dollars on commercials to entice viewers to spend their hard-earned money on any number of products — with some advertisements rivaling the most ridiculous Super Bowl snack ads of all time.
More than two dozen food and drink advertisements may have aired during Super Bowl LVIII, yet the quality of Super Bowl spots was hardly consistent across the board. Since it's our job at Mashed to pass judgment on all things food and drink related in the cultural sphere, we decided to rank every relevant ad from the game. Here are the best and worst Super Bowl 2024 food and drink commercials.
Worst: The Wait is Over (Popeyes)
It seems there are two types of people in this world: those who enjoy Ken Jeong, and those who wish he'd stuck to the medical field. While we generally belong to the former category, we recognize a little can go a long way when it comes to the man behind such classic characters as Ben Chang ("Community"), Dr. Yap ("Bob's Burgers"), and Mr. Chow ("The Hangover"). With that in mind, there's simply too much of Jeong and his schtick in this ad.
Now, the first half is absolute gold (the earnest way he asks "The sailor man?" cracked us up). But then it just ... keeps going. And going. And going. Considering how much it costs to run a food Super Bowl commercial, Popeyes would've been better off opting for a shorter spot — and less Jeong — for its first-ever big game advertisement.
Best: Old School Delivery (Budweiser)
Were there several aspects of this year's Budweiser Clydesdales Super Bowl ad that could have come across as pandering in the wrong hands? Sure. Yet every one of them — including the inspired use of The Band's hit song "The Weight," the Clydesdale horses coming through when needed, and a really good dog guiding the delivery team to its final destination — work in near-perfect harmony.
To be perfectly honest, this spot reached the high bar set by the best Budweiser Super Bowl commercials ever aired by the beer brand. It was nostalgic, throwback Americana in a nutshell, and we loved every second of it.
Worst: Feel Planty Good (Silk)
We can respect the journey made by Jeremy Renner while recovering from his grim snowplow accident on New Year's Day 2023. That doesn't mean we're obligated to enjoy everything the multi-Academy Award nominee does, though, as good as it is to see him back on his feet.
On that note, the sight and sound of Renner singing "I Feel Good" while running errands around his kitchen for him and his daughter failed to capture our interest. It is worth reiterating: We're glad he's made nearly a full recovery in the past year and seems close to his old self. But that didn't make this eye-roll-inducing commercial for the dairy-alternative brand any less awkward or annoying.
Best: Sir Anthony Hopkins Unleashes His Inner Wred Dragon (Stok)
Sir Anthony Hopkins is a master thespian who doesn't take shortcuts when it comes to his craft — no matter the role. At least, that's the message we took from this superbly silly and entertaining Super Bowl commercial for Stok iced coffee.
Would it have been better if Stok's first foray into Super Bowl advertising focused on football rather than soccer? Absolutely. But we found the sight of an 86-year-old Hopkins — unencumbered by his advanced age while dressed as Wrex the Dragon (the mascot for the Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds-owned Wrexham AFC) — absolutely delightful. It also plays with the fact that Hopkins played Hannibal Lecter in 2002's "Red Dragon" — the prequel to "The Silence of the Lambs" — which is yet another stroke of genius.
Worst: Twist On It (Oreo)
We love Oreos (who doesn't?), however, if this commercial was our first introduction to the cookie, we'd be apt to hate them. Nabisco clearly hopes it'll create a new trend with the alleged ability to "twist on it" with an Oreo. But this attempt to enter the cultural zeitgeist ended up being a monumental dud for Oreo and its parent company.
There may be nothing better than devouring the cream in between this cookie's chocolate pieces. But we've never thought twice about which side the cream ends up on — just that it splits cleanly from the opposite cookie. Simply put, the folks behind this dismal commercial should have twisted on it beforehand and never let it see the light of day.
Best: Doctor on the Plane (Drumstick)
Did Drumstick deliberately intend to evoke the memory of Lil' Penny — the Chris Rock-voiced mini version of then-NBA superstar Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway who starred in a series of mid-1990s ads — with Dr. Umstick? Given the involvement of fellow millennial Eric André, we're leaning towards yes. Either way, this uproariously entertaining Super Bowl commercial won us over with its amusingly absurd escalation of events.
From a pained André begging for a doctor's assistance to his perplexed reaction as his fellow passengers devour Drumstick cones that appear out of nowhere, there was a lot to like about this ad. More than that, we found ourselves wistfully wishing a cooler filled with the chocolate-and-peanuts-topped ice cream product would mysteriously appear in our living room during the game, as well. Alas, not all dreams are meant to be.
Worst: It's Time to See Other Sodas (Starry)
To be fair, several things work in this ad — namely, the animated lemon and lime club-goers flanking Ice Spice. And the maniacal ex-boyfriend-cum-soda — who confronts the "Barbie World" rapper about her new choice in carbonated beverage before literally bursting at the seams — is fairly amusing, as well.
Our quibble, then, is with the celebrity at the center of this Super Bowl spot. Nothing against Ice Spice, but her wooden acting derails this otherwise clever commercial. Add in the somewhat baffling decision to cast a human as Ice Spice's former soda (rather than creating another animated character to beg for a reunion), and you end up on the worst list of Super Bowl 2024 drink commercials.
Best: Life is a Ball (Lindt)
Simplicity can be superlative, and that's the case in this low-key yet stylish entry from Lindt. The chocolate brand's inaugural Super Bowl ad finds a Lindt chocolate ball bounding around the world (and over the lyrics to the classic Perry Como tune "Round and Round" which plays throughout the ad), and it works like gangbusters.
Part of this commercial's success stems from the impossibly upbeat nature of Como's hit song. But the guiding bouncy ball was also reminiscent of the old Disney Singalong VHS tapes hosted by Professor Owl. Since nothing tickles our fancy more than top-notch reminders of our glorious youth, we adored this Lindt advert.
Worst: Superior Beach (Michelob Ultra)
There are so many things wrong with this commercial. But let's start here: The choice to highlight soccer simply reminded us why we love football more than the so-called beautiful game. The confusing decision to air a soccer-centric commercial during the year's biggest football game is as confounding as a plot where anyone — let Lionel Messi — would insist on a Michelob Ultra over any other option.
Do they not have other beer brands in Argentina? Is Messi unaware there may be hundreds of better brewski options beyond Michelob Ultra? And why in the world does Dan Marino show up to throw the ball (no hands in soccer!) back onto the beach? These are the questions that keep us up at night — and the lack of answers is why this ad was one of the worst of Super Bowl LVIII.
Best: Mr. P (Pringles)
No one can blame Chris Pratt for his early-2010s career pivot from an endearingly goofy comedic presence to bonafide movie stardom. Still, there's something comforting about seeing the former Andy Dwyer return to his roots while simultaneously playing off his no-longer-newfound reputation for playing prominent roles in blockbuster films.
Of course, even though we enjoyed Pratt's low-key performance, the best part of this Super Bowl Pringles commercial is easily the gloriously deadpan convenience store clerk. She clearly deserved far more than a handful of potato crisps (not chips) for breathing life into the Pringles mascot's (fictional) big-screen debut, though — and we can only hope she received all the (fictional) credit she deserves.
Worst: Rae (Nerds)
We waffled a bit about where to place this Nerds Super Bowl commercial — almost entirely because of our mixed feelings about the red Flubber-like character at its center. After all, the "Flashdance" homage induced a smile or two, and we'd be lying if we said we remained stonefaced as a shower of Nerds candies rained upon the dancing fruit snack man.
But the boogieing red blob felt far too derivative of the Kool-Aid Man to earn many points in our book. We didn't hate this ad, but we didn't like it much, either. A touch more originality would do wonders for the candy brand in any future Super Bowl spots, so this one ends up on the worst side of things.
Best: Big Cup (Reese's)
Initially, we weren't entirely enthused by Reese's commercial announcing the brand's latest addition to its peanut butter-and-chocolate-focused canon. But by the time the final scene of the commercial's chaotic back-and-forth assured viewers its new caramel Big Cup wasn't replacing the classic peanut butter cups (and an elderly woman is seen making out with one of the younger male characters in the back of the scene)? We simply wished we had some Reese's in our house to nosh.
The familiar voice in Reese's Super Bowl ad only elevates the material (that's what Will Arnett does, after all). This ended up earning its "best" label in the end, and if you'll excuse us, we've got to go and grab a pack of the newest Reese's product immediately.
Worst: Fansville (Dr. Pepper)
If you're going to make a Super Bowl commercial, maybe don't produce an ad that leaves people baffled rather than excited for your product. Then again, whether there's a legitimate reason that no one understands Dr. Pepper's Super Bowl ad is beside the point.
After all, confusion in marketing isn't necessarily a bad thing in and of itself. Rather, the issue is that it simply didn't work in this context. We'll continue to buy Dr. Pepper every so often when we're craving that spicy soda taste. But we'll forget this commercial existed before long — and that's a-OK with us.
Best: Don't Forget (Uber Eats)
Perhaps the recent uproar over the problematic nature of this Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial should have caused us to reevaluate its "best" label. But with the offending portion edited out of the aired ad, we're comfortable calling this silly and star-studded big game spot an overall success.
From the Beckhams' inability to recall the name of the girl group Victoria was in, to Jelly Roll's absentminded forgetfulness regarding his many face tattoos, we couldn't stop smiling while watching this commercial. The widely publicized reunion of Ross and Rachel — oops, we mean David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston — was impossibly delightful, as well. You'd think someone would have told Schwimmer his life was going to be this way, but it seems not.
Worst: Easy Night Out (Bud Light)
Since when does a genie grant unlimited wishes to a seemingly unlimited number of people? The sheer dismissal of well-established logic when it comes to genies (and similar magical beings) is a bridge too far in our estimation. We're creatures of habit in that sense, after all, so the implausible choice to throw caution to the wind and have the Bud Light genie grant wishes ad nauseam left us cold.
The Bud Light genie's appearance at the actual game right after the commercial aired — in a suite with Post Malone — sealed its terrible fate. If you found it funny, all the power to you. We preferred the classic Budweiser ad this year ourselves.
Best: Aubrey Plaza is Always Having a Blast (Mountain Dew)
A "Parks and Recreation" reunion is always a gift to humanity, and the sight of Aubrey Plaza and Nick Offerman gleefully cosplaying as Westerosi dragon riders didn't disappoint. We may still pine for the duo to share a booth at JJ'S diner, but in lieu of a return to Pawnee, Indiana's iconic fictional restaurant, we'll take what we can get.
Plaza's status as America's sweetheart is reinforced across Mountain Dew's 30-second Super Bowl advertisement (not that we'd have ever challenged it). Just as nothing can phase the renowned actress — alien abductions are so blasé, after all — nothing in this commercial knocks her down from her well-deserved perch. Playing with the "having a blast" tagline and Plaza's trademark deadpan delivery cements this as one of the year's best Super Bowl spots.
Worst: Pizza Wha-Hut? (Pizza Hut)
To borrow a term from America's national pastime, it's a swing and a miss with this pre-game-airing Pizza Hut spot. Not the idea of a hot honey sauce — because in all honesty, we may end up grabbing a Big Dinner Box with an order of hot honey bone-out wings while it's still available. But we're not judging any of the commercials from Super Bowl LVIII based on the simple appeal of the product in question, are we (we're not)?
Playing on the surprised and elongated expression "a-whaaat?" with the fast-casual Italian joint's name just didn't work for us. One of this year's worst ads — and wha-hut more can we say?
Best: Dinamita (Doritos)
The continued popularity of "The Golden Girls" three decades after its final episode proves one thing: nothing's funnier than a feisty old lady. With that in mind, it's no wonder the dualing Abuelas Dina and Mita's action-packed chase after a bag of Doritos Dinamita chips left us tickled pink during Super Bowl LVIII.
We'll admit, we were a bit surprised just how little Jenna Ortega factored into the actual meat of the advertisement given her prominence in the pregame hype. But seeing how the actual stars of this commercial were the aforementioned Dina and Mita, the lack of Ortega did little to diminish our enjoyment of this mini blockbuster.
Worst: Mayo Cat (Hellmann's)
We were a bit torn on where to place this Kate McKinnon-starring mayonnaise ad. We initially slotted it into the "best" column given the underlying message aimed at reducing food waste by embracing leftovers. Yet the more we thought about this commercial, the less enthused we became.
If it featured a Mayo dog rather than a cat, had found a different dead horse to beat besides Pete Davidson and his ever-revolving cast of significant others, or if Hellmann's had cast Aidy Bryant or Cecily Strong instead of the somewhat overexposed McKinnon? This one could have remained in our good graces. As it stands, we hope the thought of Mayo Cat fades from our mind sooner than later — and if that doesn't earn a Super Bowl ad a "worst" label, nothing will.
Best: Ring of Comfort (M&M's)
Not everyone can win the Super Bowl (keep your heads up, 49ers players and fans). Now, would any NFL player who's failed to win a Super Bowl ring during their career settle for an M&M's-derived diamond-esque ring instead? They might if the jewelry in question is so gaudy it genuinely rivals some of the excessively extravagant hardware earned by actual world champions.
The sight of famed Super Bowl losers Bruce Smith and Terrell Owens (plus Scarlett Johanson) participating in the M&M-to-ring process in hopes of obtaining a ring was fantastic. We'll always entertain a Super Bowl appearance from the M&M mascots, as well, since it's nice to remember they remain the candy shell-coated sweet treat's spokes candies.
Worst: Chill Train (Coors Light)
Why would you choose to adorn the cast of a Super Bowl commercial in hopelessly generic football garb and apparel — rather than having those folks wear regular clothes? It's a question we can't answer. No matter the reason, we simply couldn't get over the baffling wardrobe decision in this Coors Light ad.
Perhaps the ladies love Cool James, but we did not love this Super Bowl commercial featuring an LL Cool J cameo. So it made its way onto our "worst" list as easily as the Silver Bullet Train made its way into the house at the ad's end.
Best: Hold My Oikos (Oikos)
Not a whole lot happens in this Super Bowl commercial for the Greek yogurt brand. But the straightforward spot — featuring Martin Lawrence wading into a water hazard to one-up Shannon Sharpe by easily removing a golf cart from the muck — just worked for us (particularly the take on the viral "hold my beer" meme from recent years).
Even if it wasn't great necessarily, we still think it was one of the best food commercials we witnessed during Super Bowl LVIII. We love adding a Triple Zero Oikos yogurt to our morning smoothie, in fact, and this commercial reminded us why.
Worst: The Future of Soda (Poppi)
We (or this writer at least) had never heard of Poppi before this abysmal Super Bowl commercial rolled onto our screen. But the off-putting arrogance of this soda brand's insistence that it was destined to take over the soda market in the years to come made us wish we remained oblivious to its existence.
Additionally, if a company is going to declare itself to be the future of something — be it soda or a different item altogether — maybe don't use a 40-year-old song when making that bold proclamation. A fairly terrible commercial from this soda brand, and one that may end up backfiring as a waste of money without boosting sales.
Best: The DunKings (Dunkin')
It was unclear beforehand whether this Dunkin' Super Bowl commercial — a sequel of sorts to a similar commercial from the previous week's Grammy Awards — actually existed. But the follow-up to Ben Affleck's attempt to launch his own pop music career did indeed air early on during Super Bowl LVIII — and had us literally laughing out loud from start to finish.
The embarrassed way Matt Damon tells Affleck "It's really hard to be your friend, man" as the two — along with the football GOAT himself Tom Brady — try to get their DunKings pop group off the ground is incredibly hilarious. Even if it wasn't hysterically funny, Brady's surprise appearance would likely earn this a "best" label. Nothing Tom Brady is in could ever be bad, after all.
Worst: All the Ads (DoorDash)
We get why a contest — where DoorDash offers to quite literally deliver every single product advertised during Super Bowl LVIII (food or otherwise) to one lucky winner who entered the promo code provided on air — would be a good idea in theory. But, well ... that was the entire commercial. It wasn't clever or entertaining beyond the basics, and it did nothing to entice us to download and utilize DoorDash instead of any other delivery app.
Perhaps some folks didn't mind the need to pause the game to read the supposed contest-winning code displayed throughout the ad. We're not among those people, though, and we would've enjoyed the overtime thriller that much more without this commercial.