The Best Things To Make With Lasagne Sheets That Aren't Lasagna

Forget mini tarts and cupcakes when you can turn pasta sheets into cute, individual lasagna cups. You just need one layer of soft noodles to line the base and sides of a muffin tin. That means that it's way lighter than a classic lasagna, but with the same ingredients so the taste is just as good. Cut circles out of the cooked pasta and pop them into the tin first. Then cut sheets lengthways and use each half strip to wrap around the sides to create the cups.

For the filling, fry ground beef and stir in tomato sauce before spooning it into the pasta cases. Add ricotta cheese mixed with Italian seasoning next, followed by a generous topping of shredded mozzarella. Bake the cups in the oven at 350 F for around 12 minutes. These make great snacks or you can turn them into a full meal by serving garlic bread and Caesar salad on the side.

You can also cut the cooked pasta sheets into three and layer them at angles in the muffin tin to create a cup. Instead of adding ricotta, make a bolognese sauce and cover it with parmesan and mozzarella. If you like layers, then cut the sheets into squares. Add tomato sauce, veggies, and cheese in a muffin tin with a few pasta squares between. Finish with a dollop of tomato sauce and a mozzarella topping on the last square.