Pringles Honey Mustard Chips Review: Could They Be The Next Classic Flavor?

If you're one of the many people who demanded a return of Honey Mustard Pringles, your wish has been granted. Sometimes taking to social media to beg for a discontinued flavor works. After Honey Mustard Pringles first disappeared in 2022, there were so many people all over the internet who asked to see their return that the Pringles company has recently brought the flavor back.

If you're like me and didn't get a chance to try these Pringles the last time they were on the shelves, you'll probably want to see what all the fuss is about. Luckily, Pringles sent me a can to try ahead of the flavor's comeback so I'm ready to explain exactly what you can expect. If you're a fan of mustard-flavored snacks or honey mustard in general, keep reading to find out if you should be heading to the store for this variety of Pringles.