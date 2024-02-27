Pringles Honey Mustard Chips Review: Could They Be The Next Classic Flavor?
If you're one of the many people who demanded a return of Honey Mustard Pringles, your wish has been granted. Sometimes taking to social media to beg for a discontinued flavor works. After Honey Mustard Pringles first disappeared in 2022, there were so many people all over the internet who asked to see their return that the Pringles company has recently brought the flavor back.
If you're like me and didn't get a chance to try these Pringles the last time they were on the shelves, you'll probably want to see what all the fuss is about. Luckily, Pringles sent me a can to try ahead of the flavor's comeback so I'm ready to explain exactly what you can expect. If you're a fan of mustard-flavored snacks or honey mustard in general, keep reading to find out if you should be heading to the store for this variety of Pringles.
Ingredients in Pringles Honey Mustard chips
The ingredient list for Pringles Honey Mustard Chips is maybe longer than you'd expect. While some of the ingredients are the base for the chip, others are the spices that are specific to the Honey Mustard version of Pringles.
Pringles aren't technically potato chips since they're shaped and made from various ingredients rather than being a sliced and fried piece of potato. However, they at least still start with dried potatoes, which are mixed with degerminated yellow corn flour, rice flour, wheat starch, and corn starch to make the distinctive flavor and texture we all expect from Pringles. The chips are cooked in all or just some of the following oils: sunflower oil, corn oil, cottonseed oil, and high-oleic soybean oil. Honey Mustard Pringles come coated with both mustard and other seasonings, including turmeric, paprika, garlic powder, monosodium glutamate (MSG), and citric acid, among others. Real honey gives the chip a gentle kiss of sweetness.
The ingredient list also includes some chemicals you might not recognize, like sodium diacetate, disodium guanylate, and disodium inosinate. Sodium diacetate helps prevent food spoilage, while disodium guanylate and disodium inosinate enhance food flavor. All three are considered to be food-safe.
How much Honey Mustard Pringles cost
Pringles tend to cost the same no matter the flavor, so you can expect to pay the same amount for Honey Mustard Pringles as you pay for any other can of Pringles from wherever you normally buy your snacks.
At least for now, it appears that the only size of Honey Mustard Pringles is the standard 5.5-ounce portion, which comes in its characteristic tall tube. The current cost for a 5.5-ounce container of Pringles at my local Walmart Neighborhood Market is $2.24 per can, which comes to nearly $0.41 per ounce. With six servings per container, that comes out to about $0.40 per serving.
If Honey Mustard Pringles stick around, they might eventually make it to smaller Snack Stacks or Grab & Go sizes, both of which have lower price points. However, for now, there's only one size and one price of Honey Mustard Pringles out there.
Where to find Honey Mustard Pringles and when
If you're looking for your next mustard snack treat fix or wondering when you can get your hands on Honey Mustard Pringles again, your wait won't be long. They will be coming again to a store near you in February 2024. Keep your eyes open when you're looking for snacks, and you just might find them. Your local grocery store is probably going to pounce on this flavor considering how popular it was the last time it came around. You also stand a good chance of finding this variety at dollar stores and convenience stores.
We don't currently know if this is a limited-time offering or a permanent comeback, so there's no clear word on how long this flavor will stick around. Of course, fans hope they're here to stay, but the future of this chip flavor is difficult to predict just yet.
Nutritional information for Pringles Honey Mustard chips
Since the crunch and flavor of Pringles can be seriously craveable, you might be surprised to find out that the serving size is just 14 chips at 150 calories each. There are about six 14-chip servings in each 5.5-ounce tube of Pringles.
The nutritional content is about what you'd expect for potato chips, though at least Pringles is that it has no cholesterol or trans fats. Each serving does have nine grams of fat, 140 milligrams of sodium, and 17 grams of carbohydrates. Even though the flavor is Honey Mustard, the sugars only add up to about a gram per serving. Don't look to these chips for a sizeable portion of fiber or protein, since a serving has less than a gram of fiber and only a gram of protein. As for vitamins and minerals, it provides only 0.1 milligrams of iron and 100 milligrams of potassium, which is better than nothing but still not a lot.
How Pringles Honey Mustard chips compare
Pringles fans know what to expect from a Pringle, no matter the flavor, and these are no different in size, shape, texture, or appearance from the other Pringles varieties you've grown to love. They still crunch perfectly when you place them between your tongue and the roof of your mouth and come in a tube instead of a bag. They're also just as difficult to stop eating once you get started/
The base chip remains more or less the same, meaning the real difference comes from the seasonings used for the Honey Mustard flavor, including the use of honey rather than sugar. The yellow-tinged spices are barely detectable against the yellow chip, making it look much like the original chips at first glance.
When compared to the most popular Pringles flavors, Honey Mustard has much the same nutritional profile. However, the Honey Mustard flavor has 10 to 40 fewer milligrams of sodium than many other popular flavors like original, sour cream, and cheddar cheese. Otherwise, the nutritional differences are barely worth mentioning.
Verdict: Pringles Honey Mustard chips could become a classic
I think Pringles Honey Mustard chips could easily become a core flavor for Pringles. The first thing you taste is a tangy bright flavor, which first reminded me of tangy cilantro ranch. Then, the mustard zing hits your tongue. Finally, you get a slight honey sweetness at the end to round out the sharpness of the mustard. The mustard flavor isn't as tart and bitter as yellow or brown mustard and tends closer to a mild Dijon mustard. The taste is not as forward as some other mustard-flavored snack mixes, but I think that a milder mustard flavor is more likely to appeal to people who aren't necessarily huge mustard fans, especially with the hint of ranch.
While I'd choose Honey Mustard over several other Pringles flavors, it's still not my absolute favorite. That said, I can understand why people wanted this flavor back and I would rank these Pringles pretty close to the top of the list if the flavor joins the regular lineup.