Everything-Seasoned Pigs In A Blanket And Cream Cheese Dip Recipe
Food is an important part of most social gatherings, whether you're hosting a dinner party or a movie night. Finger foods, including one-bite appetizers, are especially fitting for occasions when you might not be seated at a dining table. Mashed recipe developer Feta Topalu shares a delicious option that will fly off the plate before you know it.
Quick and easy to make for a get-together, Topalu says these everything-seasoned pigs in a blanket have even made it to her "easy lunch" list. To go with this dish she prepares a cream cheese dip that's ready in no time. "My son thinks they're so fun to put together too," Topalu says. "Now he helps assemble them when we make them for lunch." Simple and absolutely adorable, these pigs in a blanket are a step up from the usual recipe. Thanks to the generous sprinkling of everything bagel seasoning, they have an added element of crunch, salt, and aromatic punch that takes the tiny dough-wrapped smokies up a notch.
Gather the ingredients for everything-seasoned pigs in a blanket and cream cheese dip
For this recipe, you'll need a tube of refrigerated crescent roll dough, a package of mini beef smokies, an egg, and everything bagel seasoning. You can buy premade seasoning, or follow Martha Stewart's trick for homemade everything bagel seasoning. She calls for black and white sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried minced garlic and onion, and flaky salt.
For the dip, use whipped cream cheese, which Topalu says "is easy to mix into the dip because it's light and fluffy." If you can't find it, use regular cream cheese with a few adjustments. "It will need to be softened with a hand mixer or standing mixer," Topalu instructs, before adding the other ingredients. You'll also need plain yogurt, mayonnaise, chopped chives, and salt.
Step 1: Preheat oven and prep sheet pan
Preheat the oven to 375 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 2: Cut the crescent dough
Make the pigs in a blanket: Open and roll out the tube of crescent roll dough on a cutting board or flat surface. Use a pizza cutter or knife to cut each triangle into three triangles.
Step 3: Roll the sausages
Place a mini beef smokie at the wide end of each triangle of dough. Roll the dough around the smoky and place it seam side down on the prepared baking sheet.
Step 4: Repeat
Repeat until all smokies are wrapped.
Step 5: Make the egg wash
In a small bowl, beat the egg and brush the dough on each smokie with it.
Step 6: Add the everything seasoning
Generously sprinkle everything bagel seasoning over the dough on each of the smokies.
Step 7: Bake
Place the baking sheet in the oven and bake for about 12 to 15 minutes, or until the dough is golden brown and cooked through.
Step 8: Combine dip ingredients
While the pigs in a blanket are baking, make the cream cheese dip: In a mixing bowl, combine the cream cheese, yogurt, mayonnaise, and chives.
Step 9: Mix
Mix until smooth and well combined. Season with salt to taste and garnish with additional chives.
Step 10: Serve with dip
Remove the everything-seasoned pigs in a blanket from the oven and transfer to a serving platter. Serve warm with the cream cheese dip on the side.
What else can you serve with pigs in a blanket?
Considering their bite-sized format and cutesy visual appeal, everything-seasoned pigs in a blanket are a natural choice for parties. But if they get a spot in your lunch rotation, you can round out your meal with a leafy green salad or crudités to go with the dip.
Speaking of dip, there are plenty of options to consider beyond the cream cheese one featured in this recipe. Try pigs in a blanket with a warm cheese dip, mustard-based dips like the ever-popular honey mustard, or barbecue sauce. Sriracha mayo or your favorite spicy aioli would also be a great accompaniment.
And if you find yourself with extra cream cheese dip, get creative with this versatile leftover. Use it as a spread for sandwiches or wraps, serve it alongside crackers and vegetable sticks for a snack, or even try it as a topping for baked potatoes and grilled chicken.
What other creative ways can you use crescent roll dough?
Just because canned crescent roll dough comes with a recommended purpose, you don't have to limit yourself to using the dough in a traditional way. Think of it as premade dough with the perfect level of stretch to be adapted to various recipes. For example, you could start by using it to top a pie, be it savory or sweet, and keep the base crustless for an easy dinner or dessert. Switch it up by cutting the dough into thin strips to make a lattice top, or wrap them around a sausage to make Halloween mummy hot dogs if the spooky season is coming up.
The flaky dough is also a great foundation and topping for a crescent roll cheesecake, providing just the right level of crunch to pair with the smooth and creamy filling. For a savory cheese idea, fill pieces of the dough with a chunk of cheese, leftover cooked vegetables, and tomato sauce. Or dive back into dessert territory with a sweet Nutella and banana filling.
- For the pigs in a blanket
- 1 tube refrigerated crescent roll dough
- 1 (12-ounce) package mini beef smokies
- 1 egg
- 2 tablespoons everything bagel seasoning
- For the cream cheese dip
- 1 (8-ounce) tub whipped cream cheese
- ½ cup plain yogurt
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons chopped chives, plus extra for garnish
- Salt to taste
- Preheat the oven to 375 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Make the pigs in a blanket: Open and roll out the tube of crescent roll dough on a cutting board or flat surface. Use a pizza cutter or knife to cut each triangle into three triangles.
- Place a mini beef smokie at the wide end of each triangle of dough. Roll the dough around the smokie and place it seam side down on the prepared baking sheet.
- Repeat until all smokies are wrapped.
- In a small bowl, beat the egg and brush the dough on each smokie with it.
- Generously sprinkle everything bagel seasoning over the dough on each of the smokies.
- Place the baking sheet in the oven and bake for about 12 to 15 minutes, or until the dough is golden brown and cooked through.
- While the pigs in a blanket are baking, make the cream cheese dip: In a mixing bowl, combine the cream cheese, yogurt, mayonnaise, and chives.
- Mix until smooth and well combined. Season with salt to taste and garnish with additional chives.
- Remove the everything-seasoned pigs in a blanket from the oven and transfer to a serving platter. Serve warm with the cream cheese dip on the side.
|Calories per Serving
|548
|Total Fat
|32.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|15.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.9 g
|Cholesterol
|157.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|33.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.5 g
|Total Sugars
|6.3 g
|Sodium
|669.1 mg
|Protein
|29.9 g