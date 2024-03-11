Everything-Seasoned Pigs In A Blanket And Cream Cheese Dip Recipe

Food is an important part of most social gatherings, whether you're hosting a dinner party or a movie night. Finger foods, including one-bite appetizers, are especially fitting for occasions when you might not be seated at a dining table. Mashed recipe developer Feta Topalu shares a delicious option that will fly off the plate before you know it.

Quick and easy to make for a get-together, Topalu says these everything-seasoned pigs in a blanket have even made it to her "easy lunch" list. To go with this dish she prepares a cream cheese dip that's ready in no time. "My son thinks they're so fun to put together too," Topalu says. "Now he helps assemble them when we make them for lunch." Simple and absolutely adorable, these pigs in a blanket are a step up from the usual recipe. Thanks to the generous sprinkling of everything bagel seasoning, they have an added element of crunch, salt, and aromatic punch that takes the tiny dough-wrapped smokies up a notch.