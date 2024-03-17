Freeze Your Fruit And Yogurt Combo For A Perfectly-Textured Snack

When you hear the words "frozen yogurt," you probably envision the kind that's served in cups or cones or made into sundaes as a (possibly) healthier alternative to soft-serve ice cream. This type of frozen yogurt is manufactured via a similar process to the one used for ice cream, meaning that it is beaten as it freezes so that the mixture contains plenty of air. Freezing yogurt in the carton, however, is not recommended since it forms ice crystals that, once the yogurt thaws, melt and make the mixture watery. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka, however, has proved that there is an exception to the rule about never putting yogurt in the freezer as she manages to turn frozen yogurt into a smooth and creamy treat that won't separate or become runny.

How does Olayinka pull off this trick? The answer lies in the fact that this frozen yogurt bark isn't meant to be thawed — instead, it goes straight from the freezer into your mouth. Any yogurt bark that you won't be eating right away just stays in the freezer until you want another piece. Olayinka estimates that the bark should stay fresh for up to a month, but it will be safe to eat indefinitely as long as it's been stored in a resealable bag or plastic container and your freezer is working as it should.