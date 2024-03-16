Dunkin' Eggs Easter Candy Review: These Treats Are All They're Cracked Up To Be

When Dunkin' dropped the word "Donuts" from its name in 2018, the company hoped to emphasize its expanding menu rather than just focusing on the popular pastries that launched the business. It also provided an opportunity for vast branding in the grocery and snack sectors, with shelved items like canned and bottled coffee (see which is better) and its new brownie-batter flavored coffee creamer bringing the flavors home. But when Dunkin' Chocolate Eggs appeared this year in time for Easter, something unique happened; suddenly, three of the chain's classic donut flavors — Coconut, Jelly Donut, and Brownie Batter — have been captured in candy form and bagged up for the Easter-shopping public to relish.

With the introduction of chocolate candies filled with frosting flavors, Dunkin' has executed a delicious twist on an experiment decades ago that saw egg-shaped donuts. These new candies are foil-wrapped and ready to fill Easter baskets. But you'll find no mention of these festive confections on the Dunkin' website; they're made in conjunction with Frankford Candy and appear only in outlets where they're sold, a strange and seemingly limiting move on Dunkin's part. Maybe the company spent all its marketing money promoting the new DunKings menu items.

Regardless, we tracked down a bag and tore into it so we could determine whether moving further into the candy business would be a smooth move or a bitter failure for the chain.