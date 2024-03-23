Why Emma Stone Calls Her Favorite McDonald's Order 'So Depressing'

From Michael Jordan to Mariah Carey, McDonald's has created celebrity meals for some of the world's biggest stars. Fans of actress Emma Stone, however, probably shouldn't hold their breath, as she likely won't be teaming up with the Golden Arches any time soon — and not because she doesn't enjoy some of the restaurant's famous grub.

While filming an "Agree to Disagree" segment for LADbible TV, Stone's "Poor Things" co-star Mark Ruffalo reminded her that he frequently picked up McDonald's for her while they filmed the 2023 box-office hit in Hungary. The reason the Academy Award winner might not be at the top of McDonald's list for its next celebrity team-up is because her go-to order is a little, well, sad — and that's by her own admission. The star called her go-to Mickey D's order "so depressing" during the interview and even agreed with Ruffalo that she "eats like a 12-year-old."

"It's two cheeseburgers, but I get it without the cheese or any condiments," Stone admitted through bursts of laughter. "It's just the meat and the bun, the fries, a Dr. Pepper or a Coke, depending on the day, and then a McFlurry," she added.