Pan-Fried Broccoli Fritters Recipe

Let us introduce your new favorite way to eat broccoli — these easy pan-fried broccoli fritters by recipe developer Catherine Brookes are crispy, totally tasty, and packed with wholesome goodness. With just a handful of simple ingredients, these fritters are a breeze to whip up for a quick snack or a satisfying side dish.

You'll kick off the recipe in a familiar fashion: boiling broccoli florets until just tender. Then things get a bit creative as you give them a quick blitz in the food processor, before mixing with some extra ingredients like tangy cheddar cheese and spicy red pepper flakes. Then, all that's left is to form the delicious, vibrant mixture into patties and pan-fry in a little oil until crisp and golden. The result is a delightful combination of a crunchy browned crust and tender, flavorful interior.

Whether you're serving them up as a tasty appetizer, a healthy snack, or a side dish to go alongside your favorite mains, these broccoli fritters are sure to be a hit with everyone at the table. We love to serve them with some tangy tomato ketchup and a squeeze of lemon juice, though you could also pair them with an aioli or enjoy them on their own.