Pan-Fried Broccoli Fritters Recipe
Let us introduce your new favorite way to eat broccoli — these easy pan-fried broccoli fritters by recipe developer Catherine Brookes are crispy, totally tasty, and packed with wholesome goodness. With just a handful of simple ingredients, these fritters are a breeze to whip up for a quick snack or a satisfying side dish.
You'll kick off the recipe in a familiar fashion: boiling broccoli florets until just tender. Then things get a bit creative as you give them a quick blitz in the food processor, before mixing with some extra ingredients like tangy cheddar cheese and spicy red pepper flakes. Then, all that's left is to form the delicious, vibrant mixture into patties and pan-fry in a little oil until crisp and golden. The result is a delightful combination of a crunchy browned crust and tender, flavorful interior.
Whether you're serving them up as a tasty appetizer, a healthy snack, or a side dish to go alongside your favorite mains, these broccoli fritters are sure to be a hit with everyone at the table. We love to serve them with some tangy tomato ketchup and a squeeze of lemon juice, though you could also pair them with an aioli or enjoy them on their own.
Gather the ingredients for pan-fried broccoli fritters
A simple selection of ingredients is all you need to make this broccoli fritters. Along with fresh broccoli florets, you'll need grated cheddar cheese, all-purpose flour, an egg, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, salt, black pepper, and some olive oil for frying. If you need to keep things gluten-free here, feel free to swap out the all-purpose flour for a gluten-free one.
Step 1: Cook the broccoli
Cook the broccoli in a large pot of boiling water for 5 minutes.
Step 2: Drain the broccoli
Drain the broccoli in a colander.
Step 3: Add broccoli to food processor
Add the drained broccoli to the bowl of a food processor.
Step 4: Blitz the broccoli
Blitz to break down the broccoli into small chunks.
Step 5: Add broccoli to bowl with other ingredients
Transfer the broccoli to a large mixing bowl and add the egg, flour, cheese, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper.
Step 6: Mix
Mix well to combine.
Step 7: Shape into patties
Take handfuls of the mixture and shape into patties.
Step 8: Heat the oil
Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan over medium heat.
Step 9: Fry the fritters
Fry the fritters for about 5 minutes on each side, until nicely browned and cooked through. You may have to work in batches.
Step 10: Serve
Serve with some lemon wedges and ketchup for dipping, if desired.
Can I bake broccoli fritters instead of pan-frying them?
If you're wondering whether you can skip the pan-frying, whether you want to avoid the oil or just don't care for the method, the answer is yes! Baking your broccoli fritters offers an easy cooking method that reduces the amount of added oil without sacrificing flavor or texture. Plus, it frees up your hands and the stovetop for other food prep, making it a super convenient option too.
To bake broccoli fritters, preheat your oven to 400 F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Shape your broccoli mixture into patties as you would for frying, then place them on the prepared baking sheet. For an extra crispy finish, you can spritz a small amount of cooking spray on both sides of each patty before baking, but this is optional. Pop the baking sheet into the oven and bake the fritters for about 20-25 minutes, flipping them halfway through, until they are golden brown, crisp on the outside, and cooked through.
What else can I add to these broccoli fritters?
To mix up these fritters, consider incorporating additional veggies like shredded carrots or zucchini, finely diced bell peppers, or chopped spinach to amp up the nutritional value, introduce new flavors, and add extra pops of color to your fritters. If you're looking for an extra protein boost, shredded cooked chicken, ham, or bacon can be excellent additions to the fritter mixture, adding savory goodness and a bit of bite.
For herb and spice lovers, feel free to experiment with different additions to enhance the flavor of your fritters. Fresh herbs like parsley, cilantro, or dill can bring a burst of freshness, while spices such as cumin, paprika, or curry powder can add a hint of warmth. Or, for a cheesy twist, try mixing in different types of cheese like feta, mozzarella, or Parmesan for added creaminess and flavor.
Don't be afraid to get creative and tailor the fritter mixture to your liking here. There are plenty of ways to jazz up the flavors and textures, and create some broccoli fritters that are uniquely yours.
|Calories per Serving
|109
|Total Fat
|6.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|28.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|8.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.1 g
|Total Sugars
|1.4 g
|Sodium
|213.5 mg
|Protein
|5.4 g