The Canned Mac And Cheese That Didn't Stand The Test Of Time

How do you take your mac and cheese – in a tub, from a box, made from scratch, or do you go all-out and order it from a restaurant? One way you probably don't eat it is from a can, since canned macaroni and cheese, while it still exists, is somewhat of a rarity. Once upon a time, that time being the 20th century, the stuff was actually pretty popular. One of the biggest brands of the time, though, is something you will likely never see again: Franco-American.

Mashed spoke with the Campbell's Soup Company archivist, and she told us that Franco-American macaroni with cheese sauce was first introduced in 1939, but that it temporarily went out of production just a few years later, most likely because of World War Two-related rationing of either ingredients or materials to make the cans. It returned in 1949, however, and seems to have been a pretty popular product during the latter half of the 20th century. Alas, like many other once-popular foods (anyone remember Chun King egg rolls or Jolt Cola?), it failed to find its niche in the new millennium.