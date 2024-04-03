Expert Advice For Making The Best Caipiroska Cocktail

The caiprioska, not to be confused with the cachaça-based caipirinha, is a simple and refreshing Brazilian cocktail that's perfect for fans of citrus. While the cocktail is relatively easy to make — simply combine vodka, sugar, ice, and fresh lime — it takes a bit of care and practice to master. This is where Molly Horn, manager of cocktail strategy at Total Wine & More, comes in. Mashed spoke to Horn about making a great caiprioska, and they provided several tips to help budding mixologists.

Whether you're a bartender or an at-home cocktail enthusiast, you'll want your caipirioska to burst with lime in each sip. Horn's first recommendation is to add a fifth ingredient to the standard recipe. "Having lived in Brazil for three years," one key recipe note in addition to muddling fresh lime and sugar is a splash of Rose's Lime Juice," they explain.

This cordial can be used in several cocktails, including the classic gimlet and cosmopolitan, which Horn says is making a comeback. As such, it's a great addition to any mixologist's arsenal. Adding Rose's Lime Juice will not only maximize the citrusy kick but will also add an extra sweetness due to its sugar content, elevating both aspects of the caiprioska's invigorating flavor.