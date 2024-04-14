Simply Springy Pea And Mint Soup Recipe
Get ready to welcome in the Spring season with a bowlful of freshness. Our simply springy pea and mint soup is brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, and it's about to become a new favorite in your soup rotation largely because it's so refreshing — a difficult feat for a soup. With just a handful of simple ingredients and some quick and easy prep, you'll have a nutritious, colorful, and incredibly tasty soup ready in no time.
We start by sauteing diced onions until soft and fragrant, before adding in garlic and plenty of vibrant green peas. Then, everything simmers away before the final touches of zesty lemon juice and fresh mint get tossed in. This is a blended soup, so the final result is wonderfully smooth and creamy — perfect for dunking some warm crusty bread into!
Serve it up with a dollop of sour cream, a sprinkle of black pepper, and some extra peas for added texture. Super simple and ideal for a light lunch, cozy dinner, or even a starter for your next dinner party, this bright, Spring-inspired rendition of pea soup just might change how you view the classic dish.
Gather the ingredients for pea and mint soup
To make this fresh, springy soup, you'll need just a few basic ingredients. First up is a little olive oil for sauteing the diced onion. Then, there's minced garlic, frozen peas, and vegetable stock. The final additions are some chopped fresh mint, a squeeze of lemon juice, and some salt and pepper to taste.
Step 1: Heat the oil
Add the olive oil to a large soup pot over medium heat.
Step 2: Saute the onion
Saute the onion until softened, about 6 minutes.
Step 3: Add garlic and peas
Add the garlic and peas, turn up the heat to high, and cook for another 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
Step 4: Add broth and simmer
Add the vegetable broth, bring to a boil, then leave to simmer for 5 minutes.
Step 5: Add lemon and mint
Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the lemon juice and mint.
Step 6: Blend the soup
Transfer the soup to a large blender and blitz until smooth.
Step 7: Season to taste
Return the blended soup to the pot and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Step 8: Garnish and serve
Serve with some sour cream, black pepper, and extra peas scattered on top if desired.
Can I add extra vegetables or herbs to this pea soup?
Though this recipe is already bursting with flavor, there's plenty of room to switch things up and personalize it to suit your taste preferences. Adding extra vegetables to this soup is not only a great way to boost its nutritional value but also an opportunity to play around with different flavor combinations. Consider tossing in some finely diced carrots with the onion for a touch of sweetness, or adding chopped celery for more of a subtle savory taste. You could also add some spinach or kale for extra color and goodness. Or, if you'd prefer a soup that's thicker in texture, try adding some potato into the mix.
When it comes to herbs, feel free to get creative here too. While fresh mint is the star of this recipe, it's easy to experiment with other herbs like parsley, basil, or dill to give the soup a unique twist, while still complimenting the mint and peas. You can either blend these herbs into the soup or keep it simple by adding them as a final garnish.
What pairs well with pea and mint soup?
This light and refreshing soup makes for a versatile addition to any meal, whether you're serving it as a starter, a side dish, or as the main event. The ultimate, classic pairing for pea and mint soup has to be a warm, crusty baguette. It's the perfect companion for dipping into your steaming bowlful and soaking up all those delicious flavors. Or, for a super comforting combination, why not go all out with a gooey grilled cheese sandwich or buttery baked potato?
If you fancy something lighter, this soup is also great served alongside a quinoa salad bowl, with plenty of veggies and maybe an added protein source such as chicken or tofu. Alternatively, you could serve it up with a slice of quiche or frittata for a healthy yet satisfying lunch.
If you'd like to spruce up your pea and mint soup with some extra toppings, try drizzling over some garlic-infused oil for extra aromatic goodness, or adding a scattering of crispy croutons or bacon bits for some extra crunch.
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 3 cups frozen peas
- 3 cups vegetable broth
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh mint
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- Add the olive oil to a large soup pot over medium heat.
- Saute the onion until softened, about 6 minutes.
- Add the garlic and peas, turn up the heat to high, and cook for another 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
- Add the vegetable broth, bring to a boil, then leave to simmer for 5 minutes.
- Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the lemon juice and mint.
- Transfer the soup to a large blender and blitz until smooth.
- Return the blended soup to the pot and season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve with some sour cream, black pepper, and extra peas scattered on top if desired.
|Calories per Serving
|127
|Total Fat
|3.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|18.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.6 g
|Total Sugars
|6.6 g
|Sodium
|729.6 mg
|Protein
|5.9 g