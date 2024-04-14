Simply Springy Pea And Mint Soup Recipe

Get ready to welcome in the Spring season with a bowlful of freshness. Our simply springy pea and mint soup is brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, and it's about to become a new favorite in your soup rotation largely because it's so refreshing — a difficult feat for a soup. With just a handful of simple ingredients and some quick and easy prep, you'll have a nutritious, colorful, and incredibly tasty soup ready in no time.

We start by sauteing diced onions until soft and fragrant, before adding in garlic and plenty of vibrant green peas. Then, everything simmers away before the final touches of zesty lemon juice and fresh mint get tossed in. This is a blended soup, so the final result is wonderfully smooth and creamy — perfect for dunking some warm crusty bread into!

Serve it up with a dollop of sour cream, a sprinkle of black pepper, and some extra peas for added texture. Super simple and ideal for a light lunch, cozy dinner, or even a starter for your next dinner party, this bright, Spring-inspired rendition of pea soup just might change how you view the classic dish.