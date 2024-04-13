9 Best And 5 Worst Things To Order At The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is renowned for its high-quality steaks and refined dining experience. The chain of 71 restaurants is unique in that it dry-ages its beef in-house, enhancing its flavor and texture over 18 to 24 days. During this period, the cuts are carefully stored in a temperature and humidity-controlled environment before being expertly cooked in bespoke infrared broilers — a process that results in a perfect crust and juicy interior.

The Capital Grille might be renowned for its steaks, but the restaurant's menu is also filled with plenty of other dining options. For those seeking a lighter or more diverse dining experience, The Capital Grille offers an array of appetizers, soups, and salads that showcase the restaurant's commitment to quality and flavor. Additionally, for those desiring more substantial dishes, there are numerous hearty options that include a variety of meats and seafood. And for an indulgent finish, the chain offers a variety of decadent desserts, each crafted to provide a memorable end to the meal.

Like any restaurant chain, The Capital Grille has a mix of dishes, with some standing out to diners and others falling short of expectations. With this in mind, we have scoured the internet for customer feedback, using it as a springboard to gauge the most and least favored menu items. For more details on our selection criteria and analysis, check out the methodology slide at the end of the article.