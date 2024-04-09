The Montreal Restaurant André The Giant Once Co-Owned

Once upon a time, there was a big, friendly giant ... Well, not so friendly once he stepped between the ropes and into the squared circle, as André the Giant was one of the more fearsome competitors of WWF's Golden Era. Outside of the ring, André Roussimoff (for this was his real name) was known for his outsized appetite, including the ability to down a shocking amount of beer (as well as wine, vodka, and any other kind of booze he could find). What is less well known is that he was a bit of a foodie and even co-owned a restaurant.

In the late 1970s, Roussimoff was already a megastar in the wrestling world, making bank off of his talent and larger-than-life personality. Wisely, he decided to invest some of his cash, so he used it to buy into a French restaurant called Le Pichet, which had opened up in 1974. Even though the Giant's burgeoning career kept him on the road for long stretches of time, he wasn't just an investor — a 1981 photo that was originally published in Sports Illustrated shows him engaged in a tête-à-tête with the restaurant's maître d' (even if it was more of a tête-à-poitrine, or head-to-chest, due to the height difference).