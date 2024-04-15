What Martin Yan From Yan Can Cook Is Doing Today

If you're a fan of Martin Yan from "Yan Can Cook," you've likely been wondering what he's been doing in the past few years. Without any new "Yan Can Cook" episodes on PBS for a while, you might have assumed he retired. Rest assured that he's not been slowing down in the least. Even though he's a multi-millionaire, Yan has kept extremely busy doing what he does best — talking about and cooking food while having fun doing it.

Without the television series running, you actually have even more chances to watch him cook in more intimate venues. You can find him giving cooking classes and demos around the world in a variety of settings, both virtually and in person. He's dabbled a lot in restaurant endeavors. Plus, he's been busy with new titles and awards as well. If you've missed Yan and his vibrant personality, you can easily find out what he's been doing by checking out his active online presence. We've found several interesting things he's been doing that you may want to check out.