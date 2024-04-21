Upgrade Chocolate Chip Cookies With Cream Cheese For Super Soft Treats

When it comes to baking, innovation is often born out of a desire to elevate classic recipes. For example, chocolate chip cookies can be customized to satisfy any sweet tooth. Since their invention by Ruth Wakefield in the 1930s, folks have discovered all sorts of hacks to make the best chocolate chip cookies ever, including using cream cheese instead of butter. This simple yet ingenious swap yields a richer, more luscious dessert than the original. Let's delve into the science behind this cookie alchemy.

Found in many baked goods, butter is primarily comprised of fat, water, and milk solids. When butter is creamed with crystalline sugar to whip up cookie dough, air pockets form in the mixture, resulting in a tender crumb. Enter cream cheese, another superstar of the baking world that gives frostings, cheesecakes, and Danish pastries their signature zest. It turns out that cream cheese also has the power to enhance a basic batch of chocolate chip cookies with a medium-rare texture. Along with bringing a balance of increased softness and structure, the natural tanginess of cream cheese perfectly complements the chocolate chips.