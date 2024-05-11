Shrimp Lettuce Wraps With Chimichurri Recipe
These light and flavorful shrimp lettuce wraps with chimichurri, made by recipe developer Milena Manolova, are perfect for a warm summer day or a gathering with friends. Shrimp is lightly cooked in butter and lies on a bed of crispy lettuce, refreshing cucumber, avocado, and red onion before it's drizzled with a zesty chimichurri sauce that brings a burst of freshness to every bite. The combination of flavors and textures is simply irresistible. The creamy avocado perfectly complements the cucumber and tangy chimichurri sauce, while the red onion adds a touch of sweetness and depth.
This recipe is incredibly easy to make — with just a few simple steps and fresh ingredients, you can have a delicious meal in less than 30 minutes! You can easily customize the wraps to your liking by adding extra ingredients or swapping out components. This recipe is simple, delicious, and guaranteed to impress your family and friends. Plus, with its endless customization options, it's a meal you can enjoy over and over again without ever getting bored. This recipe is perfect if you are looking for a quick, light, and satisfying dish.
Gather all of the ingredients for the shrimp lettuce wraps with chimichurri
To make this delicious recipe, you will need fresh shrimp, salt, black pepper, butter, cucumber, red onion, avocado, white wine vinegar, fresh parsley, olive oil, garlic cloves, dry or fresh oregano, red wine vinegar, chile flakes, and romaine lettuce (or any other type of lettuce you like).
Step 1: Season the shrimp
In a bowl, mix the shrimp with ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon black pepper.
Step 2: Heat the butter in a skillet
In a skillet, melt the butter over medium-high heat.
Step 3: Cook the shrimp
Add the shrimp and cook for about 2 minutes, until no longer translucent. Set aside.
Step 4: Make the cucumber salad
In a bowl, combine the cucumber, red onion, avocado, white wine vinegar, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ⅛ teaspoon black pepper. Set aside.
Step 5: Combine the ingredients for the chimichurri sauce
Make the chimichurri: To a food processor, add the parsley, olive oil, garlic, dry oregano, red wine vinegar, chile flakes, ½ teaspoon salt, and ⅛ teaspoon black pepper.
Step 6: Blend the chimichurri sauce
Blend for a few seconds, until the parsley is finely chopped.
Step 7: Assemble the lettuce wraps
Assemble the lettuce wraps by adding a bit of the cucumber salad, shrimp, and chimichurri sauce to each leaf.
Step 8: Enjoy!
Serve and enjoy!
How can I customize this shrimp lettuce wrap?
You can customize shrimp lettuce wraps in so many ways! Spice things up by adding sliced jalapeños, pickled jalapeños, or a dash of your favorite hot sauce to the wraps. Fresh herbs can add another layer of flavor to your wraps. Try adding chopped cilantro, mint, or basil for a fresh and aromatic twist. If you're not a fan of shrimp or just want to try something different, you can easily substitute grilled chicken, tofu, or even cooked salmon in the wraps. For extra texture, consider adding some chopped nuts or seeds, like cashews, almonds, or sesame seeds to your wraps. You can also experiment with different types of lettuce, such as butter lettuce or iceberg, for a change in texture and flavor. While chimichurri sauce is delicious, you can also switch it up with different sauces or dressings, such as a peanut sauce, hoisin sauce, or a spicy sriracha mayo.
The beauty of this recipe is that you can tailor it to your tastes and preferences. Don't be afraid to get creative and experiment with different ingredients and combinations!
What are some tips for peeling and deveining shrimp?
Peeling and deveining shrimp can seem intimidating, but it's actually quite simple! If you're using frozen shrimp, make sure they're completely thawed before peeling and deveining. You can thaw them in the refrigerator overnight or place them in a colander and run cold water over them for a few minutes. Start by removing the head (if it's still attached) and then use your fingers to peel off the shell from the body of the shrimp.
To devein the shrimp, hold it with the back facing up and use a small paring knife to make a shallow cut along the back of the shrimp. Once you've made the cut, you should be able to see the vein running along the back of the shrimp. Use the tip of your knife or a toothpick to carefully remove the vein. After you've removed the vein, rinse the shrimp under cold water to remove any residue. And, there you have it! With a little practice, you'll be able to prep shrimp quickly and easily, making it a breeze to incorporate them into your cooking.
- 10 ounces fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined
- ½ + ½ + ¼ teaspoons salt, divided
- ¼ + ⅛ + ⅛ teaspoons black pepper, divided
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 4 ounces cucumber, julienned
- ¼ cup red onion, julienned
- 5 ounces avocado, sliced
- 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
- 1 cup parsley leaves
- ⅓ cup olive oil
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- ½ teaspoon dry oregano
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- ½ teaspoon chile flakes
- 8 leaves romaine lettuce
- In a bowl, mix the shrimp with ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon black pepper.
- In a skillet, melt the butter over medium-high heat.
- Add the shrimp and cook for about 2 minutes, until no longer translucent. Set aside.
- In a bowl, combine the cucumber, red onion, avocado, white wine vinegar, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ⅛ teaspoon black pepper. Set aside.
- Make the chimichurri: To a food processor, add the parsley, olive oil, garlic, dry oregano, red wine vinegar, chile flakes, ½ teaspoon salt, and ⅛ teaspoon black pepper.
- Blend for a few seconds, until the parsley is finely chopped.
- Assemble the lettuce wraps by adding a bit of the cucumber salad, shrimp, and chimichurri sauce to each leaf.
- Serve and enjoy!
|Calories per Serving
|169
|Total Fat
|13.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|60.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|5.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.5 g
|Total Sugars
|0.7 g
|Sodium
|243.2 mg
|Protein
|8.3 g