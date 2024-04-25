How Did Biscoff Cookies Become An Iconic Airplane Snack?

Since air travel isn't always smooth sailing, we rely on tiny pleasures to bring us comfort throughout the process. A good book helps. A bit of lotion can do wonders to combat the effects that dry airplane air can have on our skin. But when we're feeling peckish at 31,000 feet, nothing brings us back to Earth better than a hot cup of joe and a Biscoff cookie.

While inflight snacking and Biscoff go together so well that you'd think they were made for one another, Lotus Biscoff cookies were actually the 1932 invention of Belgian baker Jan Boone Senior. With its spiced, caramelly taste and crunchy texture, this all-natural shortbread cookie was originally designed as the perfect complement to coffee. (Although, Biscoff cookies are also great for adding crunch to desserts like cheesecakes).

Belgian children knew Biscoff cookies as a sweet called "speculoos," traditionally eaten around St. Nicholas Day. But like most Americans at the time, U.S.-based food broker Michael McGuire had no prior knowledge of the popular European cookies when he first tried them. After stumbling across them during his travels, in 1986, he introduced them to Delta — which became the first airline to offer Biscoff cookies as part of its in-flight service.