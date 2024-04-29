The Best Alcoholic Drinks To Pair With Popular Crab Dishes

While the word "lobster" is often used along with champagne and caviar to evoke a luxury lifestyle, crab has more proletarian associations, particularly for anyone who's ever attended a true Maryland-style crab feast at a newspaper-covered picnic table where you whack away at Old Bay-coated blue crabs with a wooden mallet in between swigs of beer. These days, however, crab can be just as pricy as lobster (or even more so, in the case of king crab), so it has earned its entree into the world of fine dining and, as such, may be accompanied by libations other than domestic macrobrews chugged straight from the can.

In search of new ideas for crab-booze pairings, we spoke with Lex Madden, who is the bar manager at Point Easy Denver. Even though Colorado is a landlocked state and the restaurant specializes in what it describes as "seasonal [and] local" food, it nevertheless has several seafood offerings on the menu along with a number of creative craft cocktails and a curated wine list. Madden, of course, has some interesting ideas to share about what she would choose to drink with different crab dishes.