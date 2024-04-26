14 Ground Pork Recipes You'll Want On Repeat

Of all the different types of ground meat, ground pork may be one of the most underrated. Ground beef is used in burgers, meatloaf, tacos, and zillions of other recipes, while ground turkey and chicken are plugged into those same recipes as lower-fat substitutes. Ground pork, while it may not be a low-fat option, more than makes up for that by being extra-flavorful, as anyone who's ever eaten a sausage can attest.

Ground pork, however, can be used for a lot more than sausages (though we do have one recipe that uses it in DIY sausage patties). It can also be used in stir-fries, chili, or as the filling for a global array of dumplings and rolls ranging from lumpia to gyoza to stuffed cabbage. Ground pork also proves that it's a team player by pairing up with ground beef in various meatloaves and meatballs, including a recipe that reminds us of our favorite restaurant-furniture store combo.