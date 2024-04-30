The Walmart Dipping Sauce That's A Total Raising Cane's Copycat

Some restaurant chains don't just have famous burgers, chicken, or drinks, they also have iconic sauces. Take for example In-N-Out's dressing, Big Mac sauce, and Raising Cane's sauce. Sure, most "secret sauces" are made with combinations of ketchup, mustard, or mayo, but they still have stand-out qualities. For Raising Cane's sauce, it's the mix of creamy and tangy with a hit of peppery heat that makes it so loved, but what's a fan to do when they just want the sauce for homemade chicken? Walmart's copycat Chick-fil-A sauce hit shelves a few years back, and now, the company is putting out a new sauce called Chicken Finger Dipping Sauce that's in the spotlight for tasting like Raising Cane's fan-favorite condiment.

Even though this sauce is not outwardly a Cane's dupe, Walmart knows they're onto something, calling it "an affordable version of ... that special sauce's secret recipe" in an email to Mashed. A 12-ounce bottle goes for just $2.28 on the company's website. The ingredients echo those in our copycat Raising Cane's sauce recipe, including tomato paste (which works similarly to ketchup), egg yolks (an essential part of mayo), Worcestershire sauce, and garlic powder. Pepper, an essential seasoning in Raising Cane's sauce, may come into play through the ingredient list's nondescript "spices." Together, these ingredients make a sauce that many customers think is a total Raising Cane's copycat.