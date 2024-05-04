Here's The Best Aldi Frozen Dessert You Can Buy

Aldi shoppers are divided on which frozen desserts reign supreme, but Mashed is here to help. We ranked 12 different Aldi frozen desserts and found that the Sundae Shoppe Super Premium ice cream won the day. There are three available flavors of this treat, which shoppers swear is just like Ben & Jerry's. Thank You Cherry Much! riffs on Cherry Garcia, packing cherry ice cream with pieces of its namesake fruit and chocolate-flavored chunks. Make Fudge Not War! is Aldi's answer to chocolate fudge brownie, mixing brownie chunks into chocolate ice cream.

The third flavor, Brookie Dough, stands out from the crowd as the best of the three. This tub is packed with mix-ins, infusing chocolate and vanilla super-premium ice cream with delicious pieces of brownie chunks and chocolate chip cookie dough.

We at Mashed are not alone in our love of this tub, either: One social media user took to the Aldi community on Reddit after trying the Brookie Dough flavor, exclaiming that they "took one bite of this and almost kicked the doors off their hinges! Unbelievably good." Folks in the comments were in agreement, with one reply reading, "So delicious. I hate that I discovered it." Take it from those who have tried it, this stuff is so good that it induces some pretty powerful emotions.