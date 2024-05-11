Costco's 12 Unhealthiest Soups

Is there anything better on a cold evening than a piping-hot bowl of soup to warm your belly? When we can't be bothered to prepare homemade hearty soups from scratch, we turn to premade options from trusted stores like Costco for a budget-friendly and reliable fix. What might seem like an otherwise safe meal can quickly turn problematic for your health since canned soups are high in sodium, processed ingredients like artificial flavorings, and additives such as sugars.

The U.S. Dietary Reference Intakes have established a Chronic Disease Risk Reduction (CDRR) Intake level of sodium of 2,300 milligrams a day for adults. Since the average serving of packaged soup contains anywhere between 800-1,000 milligrams of sodium, this quick meal can easily take up one-third of your recommended sodium intake. It's also important to avoid frequently eating soups laden with heavy cream and thickening agents like roux, as they contain saturated fat, which can be risky for your heart health when consumed in large quantities.

To that end, we examined the nutritional labels of popular soup brands commonly available on Costco store shelves for their sodium, saturated fat levels, and harmful processed ingredients like artificial flavorings, sweeteners, hydrogenated oils, and hydrolyzed proteins. Below you'll find a list of the unhealthiest soups at Costco that you're better off avoiding on your next visit — or at least buying less frequently.