For some, oatmeal might be an acquired taste, but for others, it's a staple food that makes for an easy breakfast. However, not all oatmeal is created equal, and those that include flaxseed, alongside ordinary oats, are seen by some as an even better option due to the many health benefits of flaxseed. Walmart once offered such a version of its instant oatmeal under its Great Value Organic brand.

In addition to organic ingredients with plenty of fiber, the instant oatmeal oats and flax provided more richness and an earthy flavor that set it apart from the plain variety. Flaxseed also gave it plenty of plant-based protein and omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for increased energy and healthy calories. According to an article in the journal Nutrients, flaxseed also passes along protective effects against cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and some cancers. This made the now-discontinued quick breakfast the perfect choice for those looking for a hot meal to start the day off right.

Sadly these days, the best Walmart product for those in search of oatmeal with flaxseed is the Better Oats brand, which is decidedly not for those who are feeling cost-conscious. Alas, it seems the world doesn't feel the need to cater to those simple breakfast folk who like cooked oats in a bowl.