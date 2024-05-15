The Food Network Challenge Has Changed A Lot Since 2005

The "Food Network Challenge" was an iconic cooking show that ran for over a decade. It first aired when low-rise jeans were in fashion (the first time around). Seriously, the first episode aired in 2005, the same year the first video was uploaded to YouTube. For reference, "Shrek 2" and "Mean Girls" had also just been released.

At its heart, the show was consistent throughout its existence: a feel-good cooking show where professional chefs competed for $10,000 in a fun-filled challenge. Whether carving pumpkins for Halloween or building princess cakes at Disney World, the contestants were there to show their technique, their flair for flavor, and, above all, their creativity.

The show began in 2005 and was originally hosted by Keegan Gearhard. It continued pushing until 2011, when it went on a haitus. In 2019, Food Network announced a reboot. This only lasted until 2020, however, as the show took a hiatus during Covid-19. Production has not resumed since, and the Food Network has given no indication of whether the show will return.

In the meantime, we can dive into old episodes. As we do, it is impossible to miss how much evolved throughout the seasons. There have been some drastic changes! In later years, most episodes involved contestants creating elaborate cakes centered on pop-culture themes. Celebrity chefs and hosts were introduced and the pool of contestants widened from professionals to include passionate amateurs.